Not satire: Top anti-Trump election attorney takes aim at Dominion Voting Systems in tight NY race

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2021

Alleged irregularities in Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the Nov. 3 election were a large part of the “Stop the Steal” movement which contended President Donald Trump actually won the election by a landslide.

As the Jan. 20 inauguration loomed, the very mention of Dominion Voting Systems was regarded as “unhinged.” In fact, those raising such claims have subsequently been branded “domestic terrorists” and several alternative media operations reporting on those claims have been silenced by legal threats.

Countering those claims of Dominion irregularities every step of the way was Democrat Party attorney Marc Elias.

Now, the shoe is on the other foot. Elias is alleging voter machine discrepancies in a close New York congressional race in which the Republican candidate has the lead.

Related: Meet one mastermind of the 2020 election scandal: Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, November 13, 2020

In New York’s 22nd Congressional District, Republican Claudia Tenney leads Democrat Anthony Brindisi by 125 votes.

“In this case, there is reason to believe that voting tabulation machines misread hundreds if not thousands of valid votes as undervotes, and that these tabulation machine errors disproportionately affected Brindisi,” Elias, of the D.C. firm Perkins Coie, said in a Monday court filing reported by Breitbart News.

“In addition, Oswego County admitted in a sworn statement to this Court that its tabulation machines were not tested and calibrated in the days leading up to the November 3, 2020 General Election as required by state law and necessary to ensure that the counts generated by tabulation machines are accurate,” the Elias filing said.

In the filing, Elias does not mention Dominion Voting Systems by name.

A spokeswoman for the Oswego County Board of Election told The Washington Times that the county did indeed use Dominion machines on Nov. 3 and added “there is nothing to” the allegation by Elias.

Dominion has filed defamation lawsuits against Trump supporters who accused the company of rigging the election.

In a November interview on Fox News, law professor Jonathan Turley repeated claims out of Michigan that voting machines changed thousands of Trump votes to Joe Biden.

Elias responded to Turley on Twitter: “It’s rare to find one person who is so dumb on so many different topics. Can you imagine showing up at law school and finding out that this guy is your professor?”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media