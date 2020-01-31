Not satire: CNN slams lack of diversity on Trump’s coronavirus task force

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2020

CNN apparently believes it’s better to be infected with a deadly virus than to be un-woke.

As the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise in China, the U.S. State Department warned Americans not to travel to China. The World Health Organization has declared the virus an international emergency.

President Donald Trump has formed a coronavirus task force. The president tweeted on Jan. 29: “We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7!” Trump also tweeted a photo of his meeting with the task force.

CNN, not surprisingly, was quick to skewer Trump’s efforts to stop the virus from becoming an epidemic in the USA.

In an online analysis for CNN on Thursday, national political writer Brandon Tensley blasted the lack of diversity on Trump’s task force.

“Who are these experts? They’re largely the same sorts of white men (and a couple women on the sidelines) who’ve dominated the Trump administration from the very beginning,” Tensley wrote.

To make his point, Tensley tweeted a photo of Trump’s task force compared with a photo of President Barack Obama’s ebola task force.

Tensley assessed that the images “telegraph the sorts of people the administration is deemed worthy of holding power- and even being in close proximity to it,” later adding, “the visuals that have come to define the Trump administration say something else, too. They signal the kind of people in a multi-racial country Trump values the opinions of: mostly white men who are mirror images of the President himself.”

The mockery in response to Tensley’s “analysis” was swift and widespread.

“Speaking of viruses, wokeness is a virus,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson during his Thursday broadcast. “It’s infectious, it destroys your brain. You are watching it happen to people all around you, certainly on the Left, some running for president, many working at CNN. You wind up writing stuff like that once you’re infected. Totally insane.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro tweeted: “So just to get this straight, CNN is objecting to a task force designed to stop an epidemic by focusing on…ethnic diversity?”

Others wondered if CNN had finally admitted it was, as Trump says, “very fake news” and was joining the Babylon Bee in the field of satire. The Bee ran a recent article under the headline: “Yale Med School To Stop Teaching Medicine Discovered By White Males”.

While the line between CNN’s brand of news and satire sites was seemingly blurred, nearly all of those responding to Tensley’s “analysis” agreed that Trump Derangement Syndrome is all too real.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck tweeted: “Your Trump hatred at CNN is a real cancer to our body politic. This means absolutely nothing in terms of being able to stop a deadly virus. I’m pretty sure the #coronavirus doesn’t care that this room isn’t “diverse”

Memesmith and Trump supporter Carpe Donktum included the photo comparison in a tweet saying: “This needs to be fixed immediately. When I lay dying of bat soup fever, I want to be able to say that the task force may not have been the most qualified, but goddamn they were a diverse bunch.”

Canadian author Gad Saad tweeted: “I completely agree with you. A solution to any epidemic requires the input of non-binary people of color. Diversity of gender expression and of skin color is the only way to crack major epidemiological challenges.”

