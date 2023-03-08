‘No public apology’: Atlas calls out Fauci, Birx for failed lockdown policies, ‘vilification’ of critics

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2023

As China was allowing its citizens to spread Covid worldwide in early 2020, in the Trump administration it was Dr. Deborah Birx who was formally in charge of the medical side of the White House’s coronavirus task force.

In that capacity, Birx authored all written federal policy recommendations to governors and states and personally advised each state’s public health officials during official visits, often with Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the entire task force.

Upon the inauguration of Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci became White House Covid czar.

“We must acknowledge the abject failure of the Birx-Fauci policies,” Dr. Scott Atlas noted in a March 6 op-ed for Newsweek. “They were enacted, but they failed to stop the dying, failed to stop the infection from spreading, and inflicted massive damage and destruction particularly on lower-income families and on America’s children.”

Big Media is now, begrudgingly, acknowledging the ongoing release of new studies that show just how flawed the Birx-Fauci lockdown policies were.

“This overt reversal is falsely portrayed as ‘learned’ or ‘new evidence,’ ” Atlas writes. “Little acknowledgement of error is to be found. We have seen no public apology for promulgating false information, or for the vilification and delegitimization of policy experts and medical scientists like myself who spoke out correctly about data, standard knowledge about viral infections and pandemics, and fundamental biology.”

Atlas listed his 10 biggest falsehoods which were “known for years to be false, not recently learned or proven to be so” that were “promoted by America’s public health leaders, elected and unelected officials, and now-discredited academics”:

1. SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has a far higher fatality rate than the flu by several orders of magnitude.

2. Everyone is at significant risk to die from this virus.

3. No one has any immunological protection, because this virus is completely new.

4. Asymptomatic people are major drivers of the spread.

5. Locking down—closing schools and businesses, confining people to their homes, stopping non-COVID medical care, and eliminating travel—will stop or eliminate the virus.

6. Masks will protect everyone and stop the spread.

7. The virus is known to be naturally occurring, and claiming it originated in a lab is a conspiracy theory.

8. Teachers are at especially high risk.

9. COVID vaccines stop the spread of the infection.

10. Immune protection only comes from a vaccine.

It’s almost certain that no apology is coming from the Covid overlords and their media allies who got so much so wrong.

“But to ensure that this never happens again,” Atlas wrote, “government leaders, power-driven officials, and influential academics and advisors often harboring conflicts of interest must be held accountable. Personally, I remain highly skeptical that any government investigation or commission can avoid politicization. Regardless of their intention, all such government-run inquiries will at least be perceived as politically motivated and their conclusions will be rejected outright by many. Those investigations must proceed, though, if only to seek the truth, to teach our children that truth matters, and to remember G.K. Chesterton’s critical lesson that ‘Right is right, even if nobody does it. Wrong is wrong, even if everybody is wrong about it.’ ”

