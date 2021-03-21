No fun allowed: Guests at soon-to-reopen California theme parks told to stay silent on rides

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2021

Beginning on April 1, theme parks in California are allowed to re-open at 15 percent capacity. Disneyland, shut down since last March, is set to re-open on April 30 with only California residents allowed to enter.

When they do enter, those theme park guests will be advised not to scream on rides.

Don’t shout on Splash Mountain.

Don’t sing on It’s a Small World.

Don’t engage in heavy breathing in the Haunted Mansion.

“The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) advises in the new guidelines for its ‘Responsible Reopening Plan,’ that theme park visitors should avoid activities that increase the spread of Covid-19, such as singing, shouting, heavy breathing and raising one’s voice,” People reported on March 17.

Theme park guests will also be required to wear masks on rides in order to “mitigate the effects of shouting,” according to the guidelines.

No fun in the new normal.

Remember, it was the CDC which published a list of guidelines telling Americans not to sing and to limit alcohol consumption during Thanksgiving gatherings.

The CDC also advised football fans not to cheer during the Super Bowl.

