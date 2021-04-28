No FDR: Congressman lists 100 failures in honor of 1st 100 days

Connect on Linked in

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2021

In 100 days “we’ve gone from America First to America Last” under Joe Biden, Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer noted even as Democrat propagandists have likened the advent of Team Biden as the second coming of FDR.

“He promised unity but has delivered partisanship. He failed to fully reopen schools for America’s public school students but has opened our borders to illegal immigrants. He has killed thousands of American jobs through crushing regulations while reviving the radical Green New Deal and other extreme climate policies,” Comer said.

Comer’s team listed 100 definitive failures in Team Biden’s first 100 days:

1. Promised unity but has only pushed for a partisan, progressive agenda

2. Signed more executive orders in his ﬁrst week than any past president, ignoring the role of the legislative branch

3. Failed to reopen schools – 50% of schools are still not meeting fully in-person

4. Pledged to follow the science and listen to medical experts, but is following the teachers’ unions instead of Drs. Walensky and Fauci on reopening schools who have said there is no medical reason for schools to remain closed

5. Created the Biden Border Crisis

6. Has no plan to address the Biden Border Crisis

7. Providing limited, censored media access to overcrowded facilities housing migrants

8. Assigned Kamala Harris, who once compared ICE to the KKK, as border czar

9. Biden and Harris have failed to visit the southern border

10. Proposes sending $4 billion to corrupt Northern Triangle countries to prevent illegal immigration

11. Ended cooperative asylum agreements

12. Opened the door for individuals who threaten America’s national security by revoking President Trump’s travel restrictions

13. Terminated the “National Emergency” at the southern border

14. Unraveled the Migrant Protection Protocols

15. Not fully utilizing Title 42 at the border

16. Ceased border wall construction despite congressional appropriations

17. Released thousands of recently apprehended illegal border crossers from custody without even issuing them a Notice to Appear in Immigration Court

18. Proposed amnesty

19. Halted deportations

20. Allowing criminal aliens to be released into American communities

21. Allowing federal funding to be sent to sanctuary cities

22. Prohibiting federal immigration law enforcement ofﬁcers from using correct statutory terms such as “alien”

23. Scrapped ﬁnes for illegal immigrants who fail to leave the U.S.

24. Violating CDC guidance at the border

25. Releasing COVID-positive aliens into Texas

26. Nominated Chris Magnus to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), even though he opposes deterrence-focused immigration policies

27. Increasing numbers of illegal immigrants evading apprehension by Border Patrol

28. 400% increase in migrants apprehended in March 2021 compared to March 2020

29. 486% increase in unaccompanied alien children (UACs) arriving at the border in March 2021 compared to March 2020

30. 1056% increase in families arriving at the border in March 2021 compared to March 2020

31. Over 5,000 migrants with criminal convictions apprehended by CBP in Fiscal Year 2021, including homicide, assault, and sexual offenses

32. A record number of UACs in government custody

33. Deploying federal workforce who have little to no training to care for UACs

34. Awarded a massive, sole source contract to a nonproﬁt run by a former Biden-Harris Transition Team ofﬁcial to help manage the surge of UACs

35. Opened 12 new temporary shelters to hold UACs

36. Spending $60 million a week to house UACs

37. Ceased conducting FBI ﬁngerprint checks of other adult household members of sponsors for UACs

38. Providing vaccines to illegal immigrants

39. Ceased the accurate apportionment of the 2020 census to include illegal aliens

40. Reverted back to an outdated civics test for individuals seeking citizenship

41. Rescinded President Trump’s “public charge” rule requiring immigrants to be self-sufficient and not rely on public welfare programs

42. Cancelled the Keystone Pipeline, killing thousands of good paying jobs

43. Reentered the Paris Agreement, disadvantaging the United States and leaving Americans to shoulder the costs of higher energy bills, lower wages, fewer jobs, less energy production

44. Halted oil and gas leasing on federal lands

45. Rising gas prices

46. Added more bureaucracy to the regulatory process by requiring the head of each federal agency to review any regulation, policy, and guidance document issued during President Trump’s term that the Biden Administration deems inconsistent with their climate agenda

47. Allowing California to set stricter fuel standards and dictate vehicle emissions regulations across the country

48. Reversed efforts by the Trump Administration to reduce regulatory burdens that required two regulations to be rescinded before creating a new one

49. Rescinded a good government executive order requiring agencies to post guidance online in a searchable database

50. Rolled back the Trump Administration’s “rules on rules” at the Department of Transportation, reducing the information available for rulemaking, enabling the abuse of guidance documents, and eliminating due process in adjudications

51. Cancelled President Trump’s plan to let more physicians prescribe an opioid-treatment drug

52. Rejoined the World Health Organization without it undergoing needed reforms

53. Appointed Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary, despite having no health care experience, suing Little Sisters of the Poor, and locking down churches in California during the pandemic

54. Appointed the former Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary, Rachel Levine, to a top HHS post, even though she issued an order sending COVID-positive patients to nursing homes

55. Refuses to hold Governor Cuomo accountable for his deadly nursing home order and cover-up

56. Failed to establish a national COVID-19 testing strategy

57. Falsely claimed he had a vaccine distribution plan when he in fact relied on President Trump’s plan

58. Signed an executive order mandating masks on federal property but then hours later was spotted without a mask on federal property

59. Issued executive order allowing critical race theory in the federal workplace

60. Rescinded federal workforce reforms to empower the federal bureaucracy and allow massive bureaucratic power to go unchecked

61. Rescinded federal workforce reforms to reduce the time federal employees spend on union activities instead of their jobs

62. Revoked President Trump’s efforts to expand access to apprenticeships across America

63. Won’t enforce an Ofﬁce of Labor-Management Standards rule that requires labor unions to disclose certain ﬁnancial records

64. Supports $15 minimum wage, which is estimated to kill 1.4 million jobs

65. Signed a $2 trillion spending package into law under the guise of “COVID relief”—even though an estimated $1 trillion in previous spending remains unspent

66. Spending only 5% of funding provided in the Democrats’ spending package to reopen schools in 2021

67. Spending $1 billion in taxpayer dollars for a COVID-19 vaccine PR campaign after undermining its safety and efﬁcacy during the 2020 election

68. Bailed out locked-down, poorly managed states with $350 billion dollars with no strings attached

69. Prevents states receiving recovery relief funds from cutting taxes for residents within their borders

70. Provided $570 million for additional paid leave to federal employees so they can watch their kids Zoom into school

71. Enacted the largest expansion to Obamacare since its creation in 2010

72. Removed NLRB General Counsel and Deputy Counsel in an unprecedented move

73. Purged the EPA’s science advisory boards of members who don’t share Democrats’ radical environmental beliefs

74. Removed a respected scientist who was overseeing the U.S. National Climate Assessment

75. Instructed the Attorney General to make it easier for prison inmates to have materials about gaining access to the ballot box

76. Nominated David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, despite having a long record of seeking to limit Americans’ Second Amendment rights

77. Pushed the Department of Justice to pursue substantial gun reforms that attack the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens

78. Advocated for packing the Supreme Court

79. Advocating for changing the Senate ﬁlibuster, which he defended for years while in the U.S. Senate

80. Supports H.R. 1 to send money to Democrat politicians

81. Supports an unconstitutional bill to grant D.C. statehood

82. Withdrew commonsense rules requiring U.S. universities and K-12 schools with foreign exchange programs to disclose ﬁnancial ties or other connection to Chinese state-run Confucius institutes, which seeks to sway students and adults into believing CCP propaganda

83. Proposed a rule to establish priorities for grants in American History and Civics Education programs, specifically to “projects that incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives” such as Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project

84. Rescinded regulations put into place by former Secretary Betsy DeVos to protect college students in Title IX hearings

85. Issued an executive order denying funding to schools unless they allow biological males in female bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams

86. Rescinded President Trump’s order prohibiting federal funds from being spent overseas to fund abortions

87. Rescinded President Trump’s pro-life policy of preventing federal funds from being provided to organization that make abortion referrals

88. Froze Trump Administration rule aimed at lowering Insulin and EpiPen prices

89. Returned the U.S. to engaging with the unreformed U.N. Human Rights Council

90. Appointed Linda Thomas-Greenﬁeld as U.N. Ambassador, despite giving a speech at a Confucius Institute and who has since said “white supremacy is weaved into our founding documents and principles”

91. Reconsidering lifting sanctions on Iran in order to rejoin the ﬂawed Iran Nuclear Deal

92. Released his Fiscal Year 2022 budget nearly 70 days after the statutory deadline

93. Proposes to raise non-defense spending by 16% in Fiscal Year 2022, despite already signing into law a $2 trillion spending bill

94. Proposed a 43.4% capital gains tax

95. Proposed a tax hike, which could hit families, not just individuals, making $400,000 a year, breaking a promise to the American people

96. Proposed a $2 trillion so-called “infrastructure” plan, and only 6% of the spending is for roads and bridges

97. Proposes to spend $600 billion of spending on radical Green New Deal provisions in the “infrastructure” package

98. Peddled false talking points about the Georgia voting law and encouraged the MLB to move the All-Star Game, which is hurting local Atlanta-area small businesses

99. Supported Speaker Pelosi’s efforts to overturn the results of an Iowa congressional race despite the results being certified by bipartisan state election ofﬁcials

100. Shelved a new commission to study police reform in favor of left-wing, anti-police legislation.

