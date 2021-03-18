No critical race theory in Florida schools, Gov. DeSantis says

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2021

The school curriculum in Florida will “expressly exclude” critical race theory, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“Let me be clear: There is no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” said at a Wednesday press conference.

“Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” the governor said.

DeSatnis said Florida would receive $106 million in pandemic-associated federal funds. About $16.5 million of the pandemic funds would be allocated to training educators and principals in civics. The governor also said the state would provide a $3,000 bonus to public educators who are credentialed to teach American civics.

DeSantis also said $6.5 million would go toward public service advocacy programs between schools and the government, and $7 million for civics curricula that provide students with “foundational concepts.”

“Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” DeSantis said. “No matter if your family came on the Mayflower or you became a naturalized citizen, these principles belong to you.”

Joe Biden on Jan. 20 issued an executive order to rescind former President Donald Trump’s ban on critical race theory training for employees in federal agencies and contractors.

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire reported on March 16 that teachers in Virginia’s Loudon County had compiled a list of parents who were alleged to oppose the teaching racial concepts. The stated purpose of the list was, in part, to “infiltrate,” and use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and “expose these people publicly.”

The Daily Wire noted:

Members of a 624-member private Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” named parents and plotted fundraising and other offline work. Some used pseudonyms, but The Daily Wire has identified them as a who’s who of the affluent jurisdiction outside D.C., including school staff and elected officials.

The sheriff’s criminal investigations division is reviewing the matter — but the group’s activities might be no surprise to top law enforcement because the county’s prosecutor, narrowly elected with the help of $845,000 in cash from George Soros, appears to be a member of the Facebook group.

See the Daily Wire’s complete report here

