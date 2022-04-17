‘No border with travel assistance’: 1.5 million illegals entered in Biden’s year one

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2022

More than 1.5 million illegal immigrants were allowed to enter the U.S. via its southern border in the first year of the Biden administration, according to a former immigration judge.

Data from the Department of Homeland Security show Team Biden has knowingly released 756,000 migrants encountered at the border, another 146,000 illegal youths were released to guardians inside the United States, and an estimated 620,000 “got-aways” safely made their way into the U.S., said former immigration judge and migration expert Andrew Arthur.

And Team Biden has “no plans to stop it,” Arthur said.

The staggering numbers cited in Arthur’s April 14 report for the Center for Immigration Studies are historic and demonstrate Team Biden’s success in rapidly dismantling President Donald Trump’s tight immigration policies.

“This is not ‘open borders,’ or ‘catch and release,’ ” Arthur wrote. “It is ‘no border’ with federal travel assistance.”

Arthur raised concerns that if more illegal immigrants cross into the U.S., as expected, the total will top the population of Philadelphia.

“The numbers are clear: DHS has released more than 756,000 aliens encountered by CBP at the Southwest border into the United States since Joe Biden became president, not counting 146,000-plus unaccompanied children released by HHS to sponsors and 620,000 aliens who evaded apprehension. Each is here indefinitely, and most forever. That is unsustainable,” wrote Arthur.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a new report detailing several procedural violations and millions of wasted taxpayer dollars through border operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and contractors.

The Biden administration awarded the non-profit group Endeavors a contract worth more than $80 million to provide hotel rooms for illegal immigrants. The IG report found $17 million of that was wasted on empty rooms in six hotels between April and June 2021.

Team Biden administration allowed Endeavors to secure the contract without opening it up to any competition.

The IG report also noted: “In addition, Endeavors did not meet new healthcare protocols or ensure proper COVID-19 testing for families. For example, families were not tested by ICE for COVID-19 prior to being transported to hotels and were not always tested by Endeavors staff upon arrival at or departure from hotels, putting migrant families and the outside population at risk of contracting COVID-19. Further, Endeavors did not follow required ICE standards to ensure the proper care for housing migrant families while such families were residing in its facilities.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership