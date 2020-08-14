Nice girls finish last: Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene has message for ‘that bitch’ Pelosi

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2020

The new normal in politics?

Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th congressional district on Tuesday, defeating neurosurgeon John Cowan.

In her victory speech, Greene said: “Let me just say this about Nancy Pelosi. Oh yeah, I do have a message for her. I just want to say to Nancy Pelosi, she’s a hypocrite, she’s anti-American. And we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress. She’s going down. Bye, bye.”

Greene faces Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.

The Republican candidate “stepped outside political norms” to call Pelosi as a “bitch” — or maybe she didn’t,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted. “Maybe this rhetoric has become political norms.”

Chumley pointed to the January 2019 comments made by socialist Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who “went on a eyebrow-raising ‘f— Trump’ rant that made the YouTube rounds. After unleashing a tribal scream of excitement — ‘I can’t take the Palestinian out of me, I feel so Palestinian today,’ she explained — Tlaib thanked her supporters. And then she said, of President Donald Trump: ‘We’re gonna impeach the motherf–-r.’ ”

At her victory speech, Greene also said: “We are not going to ever allow [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s] Green New Deal to be passed and destroy our economy and energy industry.”

And this: “[Rep.] Ilhan Omar’s Antifa buddies in Minnesota and the Black Lives Matter movement. … We are not going to allow them to tear our country down, burn our cities, riot and loot.”

And this: “We’re a nation of laws not a nation of lawlessness.”

And this: “We are fed up — fed up — with spineless politicians who care more about being liked by the fake news media than standing up against socialism. Fed up, fed up. … It’s not time for politicians to lay down … this is the time … for them to stand up.”

And finally, this: “If Republicans want to win in 2020 they need to listen to the messages I’m speaking because this is the message that represents the silent majority. … [Republicans] need to stand up and be bold. They need to speak the truth.”

Chumley noted: “All good. All good statements; all great platforms. All much-needed, refreshing and about-time type of Republican legislative visions and political missions.

“But let’s hope they’re not lost in the lingo. Greene shouldn’t risk being dismissed before she even arrives. Lions, after all, don’t have to attack mice. They can afford to ignore them.”

