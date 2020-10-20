Next debate moderator has solid pro-Democrat, anti-Trump credentials

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2020

In 2012, Kristen Welker and her family celebrated Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.

You might say, how nice for Kristen Welker. Followed by, who is Kristen Welker?

Welker is the NBC News White House correspondent who will moderate the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

And it is well-known in D.C. that Welker is anti-Trump and pro-Democrat.

“Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office,” a senior White House official told the New York Post.

If Trump supporters thought Chris Wallace and Savannah Guthrie were so obviously in the tank for Biden, they haven’t seen anything yet and “may find themselves pining for those combative hosts after Welker is done with the president,” the New York Post’s Jon Levine noted.

Welker comes from an established Democrat family.

Her mother, Julie Welker, a real estate broker in Philadelphia, and father, Harvey Welker, a consulting engineer, have donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrat candidates, including close to $20,000 to Barack Obama alone.

There was also $3,300 for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and $2,100 for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Another $7,300 was contributed to the Democratic National Committee between 2004 and 2020.

As a so-called White House correspondent, Welker is known for taking partisan shots at Trump.

“Mr. President, yes or no. … have you ever worked for Russia. Yes or no?” Welker demanded during a confrontation in January 2019. By then, it was well established that the entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was false, but Welker and her leftist media comrades continued to push it nonetheless.

The treatment stands in stark contrast to her handling of Democrats.

In March 2016, Welker was busted on live television tipping off Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director, Jennifer Palmieri, about at least one question she planned to ask her during a post-debate interview in Michigan. At the time Clinton was locked in a fierce fight for the Democratic nomination against Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I’m going to ask you about Flint,” Welker said of the Michigan city’s infamous water crisis.

Trump told Fox & Friends on Tuesday that “Kristen Welker is terrible. I mean she is totally partisan; her father and mother are big supporters of Joe Biden for a long time.”

The president added: “There are people out there that can be neutral. Kristen Welker cannot be neutral at all.”

Trump and Biden will square off at Belmont University in Nashville in a 90-minute debate starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

