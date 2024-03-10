New RNC co-chair Lara Trump: ‘We will go after anyone thinking of cheating’ in November election

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2024

The days of business as usual are over for the GOP, vowed new RNC co-chair Lara Trump on Sunday.

“I can guarantee you, over the next eight months, you’re going to see things happen at the Republican National Committee unlike you have ever seen before because this is a must-win election,”

“If Donald Trump is not elected on Nov. 5 of this year, I do not believe we have the same country on the other side,” the wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump told host Maria Bartirommo on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

“If these people are able to use their communist tactics like they have to try and stop this one man; if they are able to continue to destroy this country, we’ll never get it back.”

Lara Trump warned those thinking about “cheating in an election” will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

“To anyone out there who’s thinking about cheating in an election, we will go after you. You will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law…Every person in this country should want free, fair, and transparent elections,” she said.

McDaniel’s decision to resign followed the South Carolina primary and came less than two weeks after Trump endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to be the next chairman of the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair, and top campaign aide Chris LaCivita to be the party’s chief operating officer.

“I think what we have to understand right now is that every tool in our war chest, we have to bring out because they are desperate, they are floundering. They are trying to sell a product to the American people in Joe Biden that they don’t want,” Lara Trump said.

“Look at the polling between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. If the election were held today, Donald Trump would win handily, no problem, hands down,” she continued. “We have to ensure that over the next eight months, we get people out to early vote, we ballot harvest like nothing we’ve ever seen and we ensure that every person who is legally able to vote can do so and anyone who legally is not able to vote cannot do so.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland has already indicated that the Department of Justice intends on interfering in the election, critics say.

“We are challenging efforts by states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary restrictions on access to the ballot, including those related to mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements,” he said last week.

