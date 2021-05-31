‘New Inauguration Day’ would be set: Sidney Powell at Texas rally explores ‘uncharted territory’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2021

Amid ongoing election audits in several states, attorney Sidney Powell was asked what would happen if swing states were to overturn their 2020 election results.

During her appearance at the For God & Country rally this Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas, Powell said:

“We’re definitely in uncharted territory. There are cases where elections have been overturned. But there’s never been one at the presidential level.

“That doesn’t mean it can’t be done, though. There’s always the first case. And as far as I know, this is the first case of abject fraud and obtaining a coup of the United States of America.

“So, it’s going to have to be dealt with. It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration day is set. (cheers) And Biden is told to move out of the White House. And President Trump should be moved back in.”

