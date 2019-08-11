New Hampshire governor vetoes gun-control legislation

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2019

Three gun-control bills passed by the Democrat-controlled state House and state Senate were vetoed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican.

The legislation included expanded background checks, a three-day waiting period on gun purchases, and a ban on carrying a gun on school property for self-defense.

“These three bills would not solve our national issues nor would they prevent evil individuals from doing harm, but they would further restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding New Hampshire citizens.” Sununu said in a statement.

House Republican Leader Richard Hinch supported the governor’s veto, saying it was a rejection of “an unnecessary attempt to solve a problem that doesn’t exist in [New Hampshire].”

New Hampshire Republicans accused Democrats of exploiting the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton for political gain by sending the gun-control bills to the governor after the shootings. The state Senate passed the bills in May and the State House in June.

New Hampshire GOP spokesman Joe Sweeney said the bills “lingered” on the Democratic leaders’ desks since June 27 while 150 other bills were sent to the governor. He accused Democrats of a “shameful and disgusting exploitation of a national tragedy.”

State Senate President Donna Soucy said in a statement: “Thoughts and prayers have never been enough. In memory and honor of more than 30 people killed by gun violence this weekend, today I signed a package of gun violence prevention bills and delivered them to Gov. Sununu for his consideration.”

In his statement, Sununu said: “The New Hampshire Constitution states ‘All persons have the right to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves, their families, their property and the state.’ This language provides what many believe to be more expansive legal protections for gun ownership than the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

A Morning Consult poll published in July found that Sununu, with an approval rating at 65 percent, is the third most popular governor in America.

