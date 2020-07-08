New at Geostrategy-Direct: Danger — Window of opportunity closing for Xi Jinping

By on

Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping. / Global News / YouTube
[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) seemed to be considering, by July 2020, whether to risk early military conflict as a means of moving its declining strategic fortunes back from the precipice. Now, supreme leader Xi Jinping was being forced by a range of circumstances — a declining economy, the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, and demographic disasters and trends — to take precipitate military action before the final window on the path toward global dominance closed for the PRC.

More

Related: CCP’s non-military strategy against USA: Defeat Trump using social media, July 6, 2020

  

New at Geostrategy-Direct: Danger — Window of opportunity closing for Xi Jinping added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →