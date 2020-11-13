‘Never bet against me, ‘ Trump assures; Fraud report update

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2020

President Donald Trump delivered a message to those calling on him to concede and stop fighting even though witnesses to alleged voter fraud are coming forward every day: “Never bet against me.”

Those were the president’s closing words in an interview with the Washington Examiner’s Byron York on Thursday.

“We’re going to win Wisconsin,” Trump told York. “Arizona — it’ll be down to 8,000 votes, and if we can do an audit of the millions of votes, we’ll find 8,000 votes easy. If we can do an audit, we’ll be in good shape there.”

“Georgia, we’re going to win,” the president continued, “because now we’re down to about 10,000, 11,000 votes, and we have hand counting” — a reference to the coming recount. “Hand counting is the best. To do a spin of the machine doesn’t mean anything. You pick up ten votes. But when you hand count — I think we’re going to win Georgia.” He’ll also win North Carolina, Trump joked, “unless they happen to find a lot of votes. I said, ‘When are they going to put in the new votes in North Carolina? When are they going to find a batch from Charlotte?’ ”

When York asked Trump how quickly he might turn things around, the president said: “I don’t know. It’s probably two weeks, three weeks.”

Former acting DNI Ambassador Ric Grennell said he spoke with Trump Thursday night: “I just spoke to our great President @realDonaldTrump He’s in a great mood and totally focused.”

In other developments:

Wisconsin

Reporters took video of Milwaukee Election Commission Senior Executive Claire Woodall-Vogg feeding vote totals into a machine and transferring the information to flash drives in the early hours of the morning on Nov. 4 without any election observers.

Independent media and social media users pointed out that it is against Wisconsin Election Law to break the legal chain of custody in reporting the tabulated votes, and thus use of flash drives.

One Twitter user noted: “Top Election Chief of #Milwaukee, #Wisconsin CAUGHT on camera illegally tabulating 169,000 mail-in ballots; without observers, breaking the Legal Chain of Custody.”

What’s more, as Wisconsin Right Now reported, “a flash drive that contained crucial absentee voter information in the 2020 presidential election was briefly lost during the early morning hours of Wednesday Nov. 4 as the world waited for Milwaukee to reveal its ballot counts.

“Sources within Milwaukee County law enforcement told Wisconsin Right Now exclusively that the executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, Claire Woodall-Vogg, realized she had lost the flash drive when she left, with police escort, the Central Count building where ballots were tallied. She was en route to the county courthouse to report ‘the results of more than 169,000 absentee ballots collected in the City of Milwaukee,’ the Hill previously reported.”

Three days after this initial story ran, Wisconsin Right Now reported that “Woodall-Vogg wrote a letter to the Wisconsin Election Commission in which she explained her side of what happened. In the letter, she admitted that, when she got to Milwaukee County with the flash drives, she couldn’t find one of them. She says the flash drive was sitting in a tabulator machine, a senior staff member removed the flash drive and turned it over to a Milwaukee police officer who then delivered it to her 10 minutes later. She alleges that the incident did not alter the results of the election and that the District Attorney’s office conducted an investigation to establish chain of custody.”

Michigan

A “pattern of intimidation and bullying” was used against Republican poll watchers who were trying to monitor ballot processing in Wayne County, said a Republican poll watcher who filed a lawsuit over suspected election fraud.

A group of “extremely confrontational” poll observers “constantly” accosted the Republican watchers, hindering their ability to focus on observing the ballot count and checking for errors, Edward McCall told The Epoch Times.

McCall is one of two plaintiffs in a Nov. 9 lawsuit alleging “numerous issues of fraud and misconduct” at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit. McCall worked as a poll watcher there from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4.

On Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, poll workers “would hold papers in such a way as to block out view of the ballots,” McCall wrote in an affidavit seen by The Epoch Times.

He also experienced what he called “challenger challengers,” who “seemed to be there for the purpose of challenging us,” he wrote. The group, composed of 10 to 12 people, appeared to be coordinated by a man wearing an earpiece, and they constantly tried to prevent the Republican poll watchers from voicing issues, McCall said. They “always or almost always challenged the 6-foot [social distancing] rule,” frequently asking “Is there a problem here?” when he and others tried to view a ballot, even if they had maintained a reasonable distance, he said.

“I’m convinced that there was a conscious effort to disrupt what we were trying to do as challengers, and it was very, very disconcerting,” he said.

Nevada

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that lawsuits filed by Trump could show that many thousands of ballots in Nevada were sent through the state machines without signatures being properly confirmed.

“In Nevada, they have a machine to verify mail-in ballot signatures,” Graham said on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “If you don’t have a signature on a mail-in ballot, then it’s useless. The machine was basically turned off.”

Graham then asserted ballots were run through the machine “whether it was fraudulent or not” as they would accept every signature. Trump’s team “may win that lawsuit,” he said.

Graham went on to say, “Signature verification in Nevada was meaningless because they set the computer up on a setting where it would approve anything.”

Pennsylvania

Project Veritas has released a video with Postal Service whistleblower Richard Hopkins asserting that he did not recant his allegations of election fraud, a lie that was published by The Washington Post.

Project Veritas also posted recordings of federal agents attempting to coerce and intimidate Hopkins into recanting.

Hopkins went on record about Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s orders to backdate ballots to Nov. 3 so that late ballots would be accepted. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day to be considered valid and counted, per U.S. law.

In the newly released video, Hopkins asserts, in no uncertain terms, that he did not recant, saying claims that he did are fake news.

Project Veritas has said that they also have recordings of federal agents attempting to intimidate and coerce Hopkins into recanting — but that he held firm. They have said that they will be releasing those recordings shortly.

“The recordings are explosive evidence of retaliation, ‘scaring’ him,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe wrote of the intimidation. “Whistleblower has received a letter putting him on suspension without pay.”

Project Veritas posted a video on Thursday in which a second Postal Worker comes forward with new allegations.

