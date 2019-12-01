Netanyahu slams pro-Iran EU: Protesters ‘slaughtered by the hundreds’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2019

Anti-government protesters in Iran “are being slaughtered” as European Union nations appease the Islamic Republic by attempting to “bypass” U.S. sanctions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“In Teheran, in Baghdad, in Beirut, people are taking to the streets. They are being slaughtered by the hundreds, yet they continue to protest. The tyrants of Teheran shoot them to no avail. They tamper with the Internet to no avail as well. The fearless and frustrated people of Iran simply refuse to be silenced,” Netanyahu said in a video statement Sunday.

“These European countries should be ashamed of themselves,” Netanyahu said. “Have they learned nothing from history? Well, apparently not. They are enabling a fanatic terrorist state to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, thereby bringing disaster to themselves and upon everyone else.”

As protesters in the Middle East “bravely stand up to Iran and its henchmen, here’s the absurd thing: While all of this is happening, countries in Europe are working to bypass U.S. sanctions against Iran. While the Iranian regime is killing its own people, European countries rush to support that very murderous regime. While Iran bombs Saudi Arabia’s oil installations, while Iran rushes to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, European countries rush to appease Iran with even more concessions,” Netanyahu said.

According to a Dec. 1 Arutz Sheva report, Netanyahu rebuked European leaders after six more EU nations joined the Paris-based Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a system created by European powers looking to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal by providing a mechanism to avoid U.S. sanctions on Teheran.

In Iran, 161 demonstrators have been killed, according to Amnesty International, in anti-government protests sparked last month over widespread resent against fuel price hikes.

“In Baghdad, Iran’s cronies have killed hundreds of Iraqis. But here too, the people of Iraq refuse to be silenced. They continue to protest,” Netanyahu continued, referencing the more than 400 people reportedly killed in anti-government protests across Iraq since early October.

“In Beirut, Hizbullah thugs attack peaceful demonstrators, but the Lebanese people keep showing up as well,” Netanyahu said. “What is driving these people to risk their lives and stand up to their oppressors? Well, the answer is simple. They are fed up. They’re fed up with corruption. They’re fed up with failing economies. They’re fed up with the siphoning off of their treasure and their lives to Iran’s wars of aggression in the region.”

Netanyahu went on to urge European leaders to join the U.S. in imposing sanctions on Teheran.

“Now is the time to change course,” he said. “Now is the time to ratchet up the pressures on Iran, not to lessen them. Now is the time to join the United States and increase sanctions against Iran.

“To those who favor appeasement of Iran, I say this: History and your own people will judge you harshly. Change course now.”

