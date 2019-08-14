Nellie Ohr funneled dossier material directly to FBI/DOJ via her husband, documents confirm

FPI / August 14, 2019

by Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch on Aug. 14 released 330 pages of Justice Department documents showing Bruce Ohr, who was demoted from his position as U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General in December 2017, discussing information obtained through his wife Nellie Ohr. The information included anti-Trump dossier materials, including a spreadsheet that tries to link President Donald Trump to dozens of Russians.

On Dec. 5, 2016, Bruce Ohr emailed himself an Excel spreadsheet, seemingly from his wife Nellie Ohr, titled “WhosWho19Sept2016.” The spreadsheet purports to show relationship descriptions and “linkages” between Trump, his family and criminal figures, many of whom were Russians.

The list of individuals allegedly “linked to Trump” include: a Russian involved in a “gangland killing;” an Uzbek mafia don; a former KGB officer suspected in the murder of Paul Tatum; a Russian who reportedly “buys up banks and pumps them dry”; a Russian money launderer for Sergei Magnitsky; a Turk accused of shipping oil for ISIS; a couple who lent their name to the Trump Institute, promoting its “get-rich-quick schemes”; a man who poured him a drink; and others.

“These documents show a crazed DOJ-FBI effort to use the Clinton spy ring at Fusion GPS, namely Nellie Ohr, to smear President Trump – even before he was sworn in as president,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Clinton campaign operative Nellie Ohr may as well as have had a desk at the Justice Department.”

Also on Dec. 5, 2016, Bruce Ohr emailed himself a document titled “Manafort Chronology,” another Nellie Ohr-Fusion GPS document which details Paul Manafort’s travel and interactions with Russians and other officials.

FBI interview reports from Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and Dec. 20, 2017 show that Bruce Ohr “voluntarily” gave these anti-Trump and Manafort materials, created for the Clinton campaign by Fusion GPS, to the FBI.

On Jan. 25, 2017, Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, forwarded text messages to him that she’d sent to her “colleagues,” where she refers to the Christopher Steele dossier as the “yellow rain dossier” and the “yellow showers dossier.”

In the same set of forwarded texts, Nellie Ohr speculates that Department K of the Russian intelligence service FSB “would be a pretty good candidate for listening in on Hillary.”

On Feb. 14, 2017, former-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Kathleen Kavalec forwarded Bruce Ohr a Huffington Post article touting the Steele dossier’s claim that an alleged deal between Russian oil company Rosneft and Trump supporter Steve Schwarzman constituted a “high crime of treason worthy of impeachment.” Ohr forwarded the article to the FBI’s Washington Field Office the same day.

Four months prior to this exchange, Kavalec had found Steele not credible because of factual inaccuracies that he had relayed to her in October 2016, as uncovered by Judicial Watch.

On May 23, 2016, DOJ prosecutor Lisa Holtyn emails Bruce Ohr to see if he could connect her as well as prosecutors Joe Wheatley and Ivana Nizich with his wife, Nellie Ohr, as she could be a “great resource” for them. He replies, “I’m sure Nellie would be delighted to speak with them. I’m pretty sure there is no conflict of interest since they aren’t paying her or anything like that.” Congressman Mark Meadows suggested this email shows that Nellie Ohr “knowingly provided false testimony” to Congress as she had no role in DOJ investigations.

In June, Judicial Watch uncovered that Bruce Ohr received a total of $42,520 in performance bonuses during the Trump/Russia investigation. Ohr’s bonus nearly doubled from $14,520 (received in November 2015) to $28,000 in November 2016.

