Nebraska governor’s executive order defines biological sex, bans males from women’s sports

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 5, 2023

Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen last week signed an executive order which defines biological sex as male and female and prohibits biological males from competing in women’s sports.

Pillen on Aug. 30 signed “Executive Order No. 23-16, Establishing a Women’s Bill of Rights,” which he described as “common sense” because “men do not belong in women’s only spaces.”

The states: “A person’s ‘sex’ is defined as his or her biological sex (either male or female) at birth. A ‘female’ is an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova; a ‘male’ is an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female.”

The order specifies that the terms “woman” and “girl” also “refer to human females” and “man” and “boy” are males. Similarly, “the word ‘mother’ is defined as a parent of the female sex and ‘father’ is defined as a parent of the male sex.”

The order continues: “There are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms and other areas where biology, safety and/or privacy are implicated.”

Some of the “legitimate reasons” provided include the “unique and immutable biological differences” of men and women, leading to unequal physical competition and the need for sex-segregated “social, educational, athletic, or other spaces in order to ensure safety and/or to allow members of each sex to succeed and thrive.”

Met with Governor Pillen about signing an EO on the Women’s Bill of Rights on 8/27… Gov Pillen signed an EO on the Women’s Bill of Rights on 8/30. THAT is leadership. Thanks for implementing @IWV‘s WBOR and protecting nearly 1 million Nebraskan women. The tide is turning. pic.twitter.com/pNCKXSIxLl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023

