Unsealed filings reveal FBI had deadly force authorization in Mar-a-Lago raid

The FBI’s operational instructions for the Aug. 8, 2022 raid on Donald Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago included the “use of deadly force when necessary,” a report said.

“Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary,” according to investigative reporter Julie Kelly, who obtained the instructions.

The FBI also had a medic on the scene and identified a local trauma center for anyone “injured” during the raid.

FBI agents were instructed to go door-to-door throughout Mar-a-Lago to “terrorize guests and even pick the locks,” Kelly noted.

The head of the Washington, D.C. FBI field office at the time was Steven D’Antuono.

The raid was authorized by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his staff, and MAL guests for a publicity stunt to make it look like Trump stole national security files,” Kelly wrote on X. “People need to be arrested for this.”

Following are some of the unsealed filings that were posted:

