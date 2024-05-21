Sen. Marco Rubio and Lin Wood weigh in on ‘elected’ officials and 2024 election

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio dared tread where few before him did on the 2020 election.

Conservative commentator/retired lawyer Lin Wood, meanwhile, has never had a problem treading on such territory.

In Rubio’s Meet The Press stint, on-air personality Kristen Welker asked: “Will you accept the election results of 2024 no matter what happens, Senator?”

Rubio responded: “No matter what happens? No. … I think you’re asking the wrong person. The Democrats are the ones that have opposed every Republican victory since 2000. Every single one. It’s Hillary Clinton.”

Welker interrupted: “No Democrat has refused to concede. Hillary Clinton conceded.”

Rubio responded: “Hillary Clinton said the election was stolen from her and that Trump was illegitimate. Kamala Harris agreed.”

Welker persisted: “Senator, will you accept the election? She conceded the election. She said that. She said that.”

Rubio responded: “No, she said that Trump was illegitimate. She said that the election had been stolen. Kamala Harris agreed. By the way, there are Democrats serving in Congress today who in 2004 voted not to certify the Ohio electors because they said those machines had been tampered with. And you have Democrats now saying they won’t certify 2024 because Trump is an insurrectionist and ineligible to hold office. So you need to ask them.”

Rubio added: “Have you ever asked a Democrat this question on your show? I bet you’ve never asked a Democrat that question.”

Wood wrote in a Telegram post:

“How many federal, state, and local “elected” public officials fought to #FIX2020 starting on November 4, 2020 and are still fighting to do so today???

“Can you name even one???

“Did ANY of them ever REALLY fight to #FIX2020 or did a few just tickle our ears???

“How many FAKE Patriots have used the genuine desire of REAL Patriots to #FIX2020 to simply grift and personally profit off REAL Patriots???

“Can you name them??? The list is long.

“If 2020 is not fixed before November 2024 and meaningful and public changes are not made to our election system to safeguard the November 2024 vote, I predict our nation is doomed to destruction.

“We only have less than 6 months. We cannot have a repeat of 2020 and its grueling aftermath. The country cannot survive it. It simply CANNOT be business as usual.

“Do you agree with me??? Pray for our nation.”

