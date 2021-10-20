Nebraska AG breaks the code: Doctors can prescribe ivermectin, HCQ to treat Covid

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2021

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine can be prescribed off-label by doctors in Nebraska to treat or prevent Covid-19, the state’s attorney general said in a precedent-setting legal opinion issued on Oct. 14.

Will the increasingly authoritarian matrix of which the “medical industrial complex” is a part tolerate what could be seen as an act of defiance?

Nebraska AG Doug Peterson said his office won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe the two drugs as long as they are not engaging in any misconduct, The Epoch Times reported.

Dannette Smith, CEO of Nebraska’s Department of Health, which licenses and disciplines doctors, had inquired whether it would be “deemed unlawful or otherwise subject to discipline” for doctors to prescribe ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or other “off label use” medications to treat or prevent Covid.

“Off label” refers to the use of a drug to treat a disease or medical condition that it is not approved to treat.

Peterson, a Republican, said in the opinion that his office finds “the available data does not justify filing disciplinary actions against physicians simply because they prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat Covid-19.”

Health care providers in general may be subject to discipline if they “neglect to obtain informed consent, deceive their patients, prescribe excessively high doses, fail to check for contraindications, or engage in other misconduct,” wrote Peterson.

Peterson said his office is only recommending the off-label early treatment options as raised by the health department “and conclude that the available evidence suggests that they might work for some people.”

Peterson noted: “Allowing physicians to consider these early treatments will free them to evaluate additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital, and provide relief for our already strained health care system.”

