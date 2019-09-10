NC man told not to support Trump because he’s black; ‘I bought the biggest MAGA hat’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2019

A North Carolina man who is a supporter of President Donald Trump is sending a very large message to those who say that, as a black American, he shouldn’t back the president.

“I have a lot of friends who tell me that I shouldn’t support Donald Trump because I’m black,” Bryson Gray told CBS 17, adding, “which is sort of insane because I can support whoever the hell I want. And then also they tell me that I shouldn’t wear the MAGA hat, so I bought the biggest MAGA hat.”

Gray traveled from Greensboro to Fayetteville to attend Trump’s rally on Sept. 9.

The Trump War Room Twitter account shared the clip of Gray with its nearly 300,000 followers and it went viral. The tweet containing Gray’s 18-second local news interview has been retweeted more than 10,000 times and had some 33,000 likes. Trump also shared the clip on his official Instagram account.

A recent Rasmussen Reports poll showed Trump’s support among blacks improving, even after he had railed against Rep. Elijah Cummings’ performance in the Maryland Democrat’s “rat-infested” Baltimore district.

Black approval for Trump in the first week of August 2019 was at 32 percent compared to 26 percent in the first week of August in 2018, according to Rasmussen.

In its August report, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics noted that black unemployment fell to 5.5 percent, a record low.

“The unemployment rate for African-Americans just reached another brand-new all-time low in the history of our country,” Trump said at the Fayetteville rally. “And by the way, African American-youth unemployment has also reached the lowest level ever recorded in history.”

