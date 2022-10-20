NC female volleyball player suffers head, neck injuries after being hit by spike by trans opponent

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2022

A biological male playing on a North Carolina girls high school volleyball team unleashed such a powerful spike that it resulted in severe head and neck injuries to the opposing female player who was hit by it.

A Hiwassee Dam High player, left, lies injured on the floor after being hit by a spike.

The injury occurred last month when the trans Highlands High player spiked a ball which hit a Hiwassee Dam High player in the forehead.

“The Hiwassee Dam player, a biological girl, suffered severe head and neck injuries, resulting in long-term concussion symptoms, including vision problems. The girl has still not yet been cleared to play again by her primary care physician or a neurologist,” Education First Alliance reported.

The Cherokee County Board of Education voted 5-1 to declare a “safety issue” and canceled all games against Highlands High.

Cherokee Board Member Joe Wood said: “I’ll never put a child in a position to be seriously injured, I think the odds (of injury) in these non-contact sports aren’t high. But in particular, in this meeting, a coach of 40 years said they’d never seen a hit like this. That was really what sealed the decision, at least on my part.”

Cherokee Board member Jeff Tatham said the video of the injury also swayed the decision: “The biggest thing for us, especially after seeing the video of the injury, we felt very strongly that it was a safety concern,. I think most of the board members also felt like there’s a competitive advantage issue.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that it is up to each local school system to govern its own athletic programs “and at any time can determine for whatever reason that a school or team cannot play another school or team.”

