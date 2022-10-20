NC female volleyball player suffers head, neck injuries after being hit by spike by trans opponent

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2022

A biological male playing on a North Carolina girls high school volleyball team unleashed such a powerful spike that it resulted in severe head and neck injuries to the opposing female player who was hit by it.

The injury occurred last month when the trans Highlands High player spiked a ball which hit a Hiwassee Dam High player in the forehead.

“The Hiwassee Dam player, a biological girl, suffered severe head and neck injuries, resulting in long-term concussion symptoms, including vision problems. The girl has still not yet been cleared to play again by her primary care physician or a neurologist,” Education First Alliance reported.

The Cherokee County Board of Education voted 5-1 to declare a “safety issue” and canceled all games against Highlands High.

Cherokee Board Member Joe Wood said: “I’ll never put a child in a position to be seriously injured, I think the odds (of injury) in these non-contact sports aren’t high. But in particular, in this meeting, a coach of 40 years said they’d never seen a hit like this. That was really what sealed the decision, at least on my part.”

Cherokee Board member Jeff Tatham said the video of the injury also swayed the decision: “The biggest thing for us, especially after seeing the video of the injury, we felt very strongly that it was a safety concern,. I think most of the board members also felt like there’s a competitive advantage issue.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that it is up to each local school system to govern its own athletic programs “and at any time can determine for whatever reason that a school or team cannot play another school or team.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish