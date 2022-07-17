NBC destroys Left’s narrative: Trump had no contact with Oath Keepers on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2022

The Left’s line that President Donald Trump conspired with right-wing groups to launch an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021 took another hit as NBC News reported that Trump had no contact with the Oath Keepers on that day.

The NBC News report stated that Trump had no contact with leader Stewart Rhodes and the Oath Keepers, and Rhodes had no ability to contact Trump or anyone in his orbit.

The report said that it was Rhodes who had tried, without success, to directly contact Trump through Oath Keepers general counsel Kellye SoRelle.

SoRelle, who was also a volunteer with Lawyers for Trump which investigated 2020 election irregularities, told NBC News Rhodes “was hitting me up for a [Trump White House] contact. He didn’t have any access points.”

SoRelle confirmed to NBC that Rhodes had no way of reaching out to the White House himself, and no way of engaging in any form of a conspiracy with Trump.

SoRelle told NBC News that she “wasn’t, like, communicating with Trump directly” at any time, even in her work with Lawyers for Trump.

The Department of Justice has indicted several Oath Keepers for “conspiracy and other related offenses related to the U.S. Capitol breach.”

Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the events of Jan. 6, has yet to testify before the House’s Select Committee despite publicly offering to do so in the form of a televised hearing.

“That has led to widespread accusations that Congressional Democrats are working to tightly control the J6 Committee’s narrative and are concerned that Rhodes’ testimony would derail the whole thing,” National File’s Frankie Stockes noted. “The NBC News report flies directly in the face of the claims that NBC and other corporate media outlets, seemingly in conjunction with the uni-party establishment, have made surrounding January 6th. As the January 6th Committee’s ‘witch hunt’ conspiracy investigation into the demonstrations continues to fall apart, media outlets appear to be working to let J6 conspiracy theorists down easy.”

