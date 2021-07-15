National joke: Texas Democrat ‘insurrectionists’ find happy home in Swamp central

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2021

Texas Democrats have fled the state to avoid voting on an election integrity bill that would make it easier to vote but harder to cheat.

It was only fitting for the contingent of runaways to flee to Washington, D.C. They will find it quite comfortable and fit in quite well in The Swamp, critics say.

“They committed what amounted to an act of insurrection,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said. “They did this in order to deny the Texas legislature a quorum, and then they shut it down. They shut down the democratic process in their state by leaving Texas. They, in other words, violated their sworn duty to represent their voters.”

Leftists in Swamp central have wholeheartedly embraced their Texas comrades. Kamala Harris delivered comments that resulted in an avalanche of eye-rolling.

“They took bold, courageous action in line with the legacy of everyone from Frederick Douglass, who’s over my right shoulder, when he fought for the right of Black men to vote in America to the legacy that includes all those women who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue for women’s right to vote, to all of those folks who shed their blood on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to make sure that we would in 1965 pass the Voting Rights Act,” Harris proclaimed.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz noted: “It’s actually pretty ridiculous. Last I checked, the heroic civil rights protesters on the Edmund Pettus Bridge were not on a private chartered jet. They didn’t have a case of Miller Lite next to them.”

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn accused the runaways of putting a “beer-fueled party” over their constitutional duties.

“They will eventually go home after the cameras leave and after the press loses interest in this political stunt,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor. “It’s telling that these Democrats and this House of Representatives chose to race toward TV cameras in Washington rather than present their arguments in the Legislature.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Texas runaways “decided to grab some beer, hop on a private plane and flee the state in what they are pretending is some great moral crusade. In reality, they’ve just come here to Washington to snap selfies and bask in the limelight.”

The Texas state House on Tuesday ordered the sergeant-at-arms to bring back the Texas Democrats, using arrest warrants if necessary. But state authorities cannot take action until the legislators are back in the state.

That may be a while as the runaways have made themselves at home in the Swamp and say they plan to stay there until the end of the special session on Aug. 7. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to keep calling such sessions as often as needed to pass the election integrity measure.

Carlson noted that nothing in the Texas legislation “is radical or without extensive precedent if you oppose voter fraud. In fact, it’s all very obvious and not controversial at all. And that’s why it’s so popular with voters in Texas. But Democrats in the state don’t oppose voter fraud nor critically do they believe in multi-party politics. So they stopped the entire process cold.”

“Now, preventing lawmakers from making laws, shutting down the vote, would not seem like a defense of democracy. In fact, it would appear to be just the opposite. It would appear to be an assault on the very core of democracy,” Carlson added. “But according to Joe Biden, this time it’s necessary. Sometimes you’ve got to end democracy in order to save democracy.”

