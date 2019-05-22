Narco-jihadis surpass ISIS as Islamists kill 364 in first two weeks of Ramadan

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2019

During the first two weeks of Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims, Islamic terrorists carried out some 75 attacks in nearly 15 countries, killing at least 364 people and injuring more than 400.

“That means, on average, jihadis killed at least 25 people and injured about another 30 each day since Ramadan began at sunset on May 5,” Breitbart News noted in a May 21 report.

The vast majority of Ramadan attack victims are Muslims in Africa and the Middle East.

This year, the holy period is expected to last through sundown on June 4.

In the period of May 6 to May 19, terror attacks were carried out in Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Kenya, Somalia, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Syria.

“Afghan Taliban narco-jihadis surpassed their Islamic State (ISIS) rivals as the world’s chief perpetrators of terrorist attacks during Ramadan this year, with 29 attacks that killed 146 and wounded 156,” Breitbart noted.

ISIS followed with 23 attacks that resulted in 105 fatalities and 132 injuries.

Afghanistan (160 deaths, 189 injuries), Nigeria (50 deaths, 33 injuries) and Iraq (46 deaths, 54 injuries) are the bloodiest countries during the holy month thus far, the report said.

“Jihadis and other Islamists encourage their followers and supporters to escalate attacks during the holy month, arguing that Allah exceptionally rewards martyrdom during Ramadan,” the Breitbart report said.

The Afghan Taliban rejected a Ramadan ceasefire offer by the Afghan government this month. Instead, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the narco-jihadi group, proclaimed, “As jihad is … the best part of worship, doing it on Ramadan is rewarded more than in other months.”

Breitbart News noted that it primarily gleans its data for its Ramadan death tally from the Religion of Peace website, but it also relies upon other databases as well as media and government reports.

Breitbart News has documented the following attacks during Ramadan between May 6 and May 19:

May 6 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) jihadis kill four security forces, injure ten others.

May 6 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS kill three police officers, wound one other.

May 6 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight security force members.

May 6 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban storms army checkpoint, killing 20, abducting two.

May 7 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram razes homes and businesses in Molai village, killing 11, including four soldiers, and wounding another 12.

May 7 — Pendjari National Park, Benin — Unknown jihadis from neighboring Burkina Faso kidnap two French tourists across the border in Benin and kill their guide in the Pendjari National Park that straddles both countries.

May 7 — Yatenga, Burkina Faso — Suspected al-Qaeda jihadis kill toll booth operator and wound two others in the provincial capital of Ouahigouya.

May 7 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Taliban-linked bomb blast kills four police officers, including chief, and wounds four others.

May 7 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists attack police officer’s house in the village of Mazarei, killing three and wounding five others.

May 8 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill five family members and wound two others inside their home in the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul.

May 8 — Diyala, Iraq — Bomb attack linked to suspected ISIS terrorist wounds two members of the Baghdad-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

May 8 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS terrorists target the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo province, killing two and injuring four others, including at least one child.

May 8 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS bomb attack kills three civilians in Aleppo province, reportedly all children.

May 8 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks U.S. aid group, killing nine, wounding24 others.

May 8 — Punjab, Pakistan — TTP attacks pilgrims at an 11th-century Sufi shrine in Lahore, killing at least 13, including at least one child, and injuring 21 others.

May 8 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes military convoy in the Qarabagh district, killing three police officers and wounding two others.

May 9 — Wajir, Kenya — Al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate al-Shabaab claims attack on security forces near the border with Somalia, killing at least one soldier.

May 9 — Saladin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis target grain silo in the town of Shirqat, killing one guard.

May 9 — Nineveh, Iraq — ISIS kills a family of eight in Mosul, including the couple and their six children.

May 9 — Fezzan, Libya — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill two and kidnapped a third person from the town of Ghadduwah.

May 9 — Baghdad, Iraq — ISIS suicide bomber kills eight, wounds 15 others as they broke their Ramadan fast at the Jamila market.

May 10 — Mopti, Mali — Suspected al-Qaeda jihadis kill four civilians, wound two others at the market in the town of Bandiagara.

May 10 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban targets two outposts, killing 25 security personnel and wounding 11 others in Bala Murghab district.

May 10 — Borno, Nigeria — ISIS West Africa kills 11 troops in the town of Gajiganna.

May 10 — Bari, Somalia —Suspected ISIS wounds ten in a failed assassination attempt against a local judge in the port city of Bosaso.

May 10 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks army outpost in Balkh District, killing one local police officer and wounding four soldiers and a police officer.

May 11 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram attacks the Moranti village near Maiduguri, leaving nine dead, at least one wounded, and four missings.

May 11 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS-linked bomb blast kills one child, wounds two others in the Jisr Diyala neighborhood located in the southern part of the capital.

May 11 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill deputy intelligence director for the Afghan National Police (ANP) in the Kama district.

May 11 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four police officers and wounds five others in a security outpost in Khwaja Ghar District.

May 11 — Sar-i-Pul , Afghanistan — Taliban kills one police officer in Sancharak District,

May 11 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes and kills a police officer as he drove home in the Kama District.

May 11 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban narco-jihadis kill three pro-Kabul militiamen in Khuram Ao Sarbagh district.

May 11 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban rocket attack kills five civilians, including women, and wounds ten others in Dara-i-Suf Payan district.

May 12 — Mogadishu, Somalia —Al-Shabaab kills Turkish civil engineer.

May 12 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban jihadis kill province’s deputy intelligence director and injure an intelligence officer in the Dushi district.

May 12 — Hama, Syria — Suspected former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fires a rocket into Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, killing five, including four children and a woman, and injuring six other children.

May 12 — Sanmatenga, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis attack Catholic church, set it ablaze, and kill six, including the priest.

May 12 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Hundreds of Taliban jihadis storm outposts in the districts of Mata Khan and Zurmat, killing 13 police officers and wounding 19 others.

May 12 — Wardak, Afghanistan — Taliban targets members of the Shiite Hazara community in the Hesa-e-Dowom-e-Behsod district, leaving 5 civilians dead, 12 others wounded, and five missings.

May 13 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban shoots teacher in Nahren district.

May 13 — Borno, Nigeria — Improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram on a road in Damboa district killed three Nigerian troops, including a commander, and wounded four others.

May 13 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — ISIS carries out three explosions in its main South Asia stronghold that rocked the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing 9 and wounding more than 30 others.

May 13 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills father and son.

May 13 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, targeted a police vehicle near a mosque with an improvised bomb rigged to a motorcycle, killing four and wounding 11 in the provincial capital of Quetta.

May 13 — Hama, Syria — Al-Qaeda affiliate HTS, under siege by Syrian regime forces, suspected of firing more rockets into Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, killing one child.

May 13 — Yatenga, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis killed four Catholics, burned Virgin Mary during a procession in the town of Ouahigouya in the Muslim-majority nation.

May 13 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds six, and kidnaps three others in the provincial capital of Sar-i-Pul city.

May 13 — Badakhshan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four ANDSF troops, including commander, and wounds one other in Shahri Buzurg district.

May 14 — Nayrab Camp, Syria — Suspected members of al-Qaeda affiliate HTS lobbed missiles into a Syrian-regime held camp for displaced people in Aleppo province, killing at least 6 and wounding at least 11 others, including children, as they broke their Ramadan fast.

May 14 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a vehicle killed a police officer in the Taliban birthplace and wounded another.

May 14 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists attached IED to a vehicle, killing one civilian and wounding three others.

May 14 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one pro-government militiaman and wounds six others in Qarqin district.

May 14 — Tillaberi, Niger – ISIS kills 28 soldiers and wounds at least two near the Mali border.

May 14 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills shopkeeper in Dolina district.

May 14 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab suicide bomber kills four office workers and injures at least nine other civilians in the Warta Nabadda district.

May 15 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills ANDSF soldier and wounds two others.

May 15 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists in the Taliban birthplace of Kandahar province kill a police officer in charge of the provincial capital.

May 15 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills two policemen and wounds another in the town of al-Rashad.

May 15 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills four federal policemen near the town of Hawijah.

May 16 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and wounds six others in attacks on two military checkpoints in Shamulzayi district.

May 16 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds two others in the provincial capital.

May 16 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis kill four members of the Public Protection Forces in the outskirts of the Afghan capital.

May 16 — Adamawa, Nigeria — Boko Haram jihadis massacre five people, including farmers and fishermen, in the Madagali district.

May 16 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram terrorists massacre nine people, including farmers and fishermen, in the Maichulmuri village.

May 16 — Lake Chad, Chad — Boko Haram kills 13 villagers in the village of Ceilia.

May 16 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS jihadis carry out suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) attack, kills one U.S.-backed Kurdish fighter and injuring ten civilians.

May 17 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis killed two civilians, including a teacher and an elderly man in the district of Khanaqin.

May 18 — Fezzan, Libya — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill two guards and a soldier and kidnap four other people at the Zella oilfield.

May 18 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kills five children, wounds 20 other civilians in the main the market of Obe district.

May 18 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine militiamen and wounds seven in Rustaq district.

May 18 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban roadside bomb kills two police officers and injures two others in Washer district.

May 18 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram attacks refugee camp, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

May 19 — Giza, Egypt — Suspected ISIS jihadis target a tourist bus with a bomb, injuring 17.

May 19 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists, kill seven Baghdad-sanctioned PMF troops and injures 26 others.

May 19 — Timbuktu, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill one United Nations peacekeeper soldier and wound six others.

