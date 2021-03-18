‘My Son Hunter’: True crime movie coming soon, producers say

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2021

The producers of the movie “My Son Hunter” say their film will address the “crimes of the Biden family.”

The movie takes aim at Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings during the Obama administration, when Joe Biden was vice president, say producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney.

“Ann and I are announcing we are making a feature film called ‘My Son Hunter’ that will reveal the crimes of the Biden family and the media cover up,” said McAleer.

“In ‘My Son Hunter’, we tell the story of the Biden family corruption through the eyes of Hunter Biden. You will be shocked by what you see on screen. You may think you know the story, but the truth is more damning than you could ever imagine!” McAleer added.

McAleer and McElhinney said that “My Son Hunter” will be crowdfunded and aired for free.

“Hollywood won’t fund this film and the media will do their best to bury the story. It’s too controversial and they do not want the truth to be told,” said McAleer in a fundraising memo.

The producers took the same approach with their movie portraying the horrific tactics of Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell.

