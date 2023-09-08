‘Mugged by reality’: Democrat ‘Sanctuary’ mayors reap what they sowed

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2023

During his campaign for New York City mayor in 2021, Eric Adams promised that the Big Apple would remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration, saying “We should protect our immigrants. Period.”

In August of last year, Mayor Adams went to Port Authority to welcome a bus full of migrants sent from Texas by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

“As the mayor of New York, I have to provide services to families that are here, and that’s what we’re going to do — our responsibility as a city, and I’m proud that this is a Right to Shelter state, and we’re going continue to do that,” Adams said at the time.

Adams is now singing a different tune. Will his political legacy mark him as a “liberal mugged by reality”?

“We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” Adams lamented on Wednesday. “Now we’re getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City.”

Adams continued: “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City!”

Adams has pleaded for help from the state and federal government, but the city has not received aid to cover the extra costs of housing the migrants. Of course, he is pleading to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Team Biden. Both are staunch supporters of sanctuary cities and states.

So the $4.7 billion price tag for taking in the migrants is to come from the city’s budget. That amount is equal to the budgets for the city’s sanitation, fire, and parks departments combined.

Meanwhile, the buses keep coming. Two more buses full of migrants unloaded at Port Authority this week.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz noted in a social media post: “We’ve had 7 million illegal immigrants under Joe Biden. So, seeing Eric Adams complain about 100,000 is cute, but he still doesn’t bother to put the blame where it belongs… It really is astonishing hypocrisy.”

The crisis is far from contained to New York.

• In Chicago, residents were stunned to find a police precinct had been turned into a shelter in May.

• In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says her city does not have the “infrastructure” to handle the sudden influx of migrants because “we’re not Texas.”

The problems at the southern border were significantly escalated when Title 42, a Trump administration border policy that gave officials advanced powers to detain people, was discontinued by Team Biden in May.

