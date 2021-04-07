Most of record high Texas election fraud cases involved mail-in ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2021

The number of election fraud cases in Texas hit an “all-time high” in 2020 and a large majority of the fraud cases involved mail-in ballots, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The number of cases is “higher than our historical average by a long shot,” Jonathan White, the head of the election fraud agency within the Texas Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Division, told the Texas House Elections Committee last week.

White said, of the 510 offenses pending against 43 defendants, about 80 percent involve alleged mail-in ballot fraud. He said that 60 percent of resolved cases involved mail-in voting.

The Republican-led Texas state Senate last week approved legislation that would ban mail-in ballot drop boxes and most drive-thru voting, a measure that Republicans say “ensures election integrity.” Democrats call it voter suppression.

The new law will require voters who have disabilities to prove that they can’t access polls in person in order to qualify for a mail-in ballot.

The law would also require authorization from top state leaders to be alerted about any private funding of more than $1,000 that is given to election departments.

Related: The Zuckerberg heist: Their voice is your vote, January 6, 2021

During the 2020 election, the liberal advocacy group CTCL received $350 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. CTCL provided funding to local election offices “that steered voters toward alternatives to traditional voting,” WorldTribune.com columnist Michelle Malkin noted.

“The pandemic provided a handy ruse to sabotage our regular Election Day experience through less transparent, more manipulable absentee and vote-by-mail mechanisms,” Malkin wrote.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief