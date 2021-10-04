More than 560,000 adverse vaccine events reported to VAERS as of Sept. 27

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2021

According to the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as of Sept. 27, there were 569,294 adverse event reports associated with Covid vaccinations.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson reported on Oct. 3 for Just the News that the most common reports to the VAERS system relating to the Covid vaccines are temperature-related issues (226,457), skin problems (174,793), and a category that includes movement, muscle, nerve, neuropathy, numbness, and paralysis (164,200).

“Scientists have estimated that adverse events occur at a rate manyfold higher than what is reported in VAERS, since it is assumed that most adverse events are not reported through the tracking system,” Attkisson noted.

As of Sept. 27, there were 8,164 reports of deaths following the Covid vaccination.

Other common reports to the VAERS system include pain-related issues (139,395), feeling abnormal, tired or weak (139,395), injection site reactions (121,538), headaches (111,549), heart events (79,012), and lung or respiratory problems (77,976).

Abdominal problems (40,415), getting Covid-19 after vaccination (34,589), and blood clots or bleeding, including in the heart and brain (32,023), are also common among the VAERS reports. So are product issues (29,661) and mood or memory problems (31,720).

There were 34,589 reported cases of breakthrough Covid infection due to lack of immunity.

“Concerns about waning immunity heightened in June 2021 when Israel announced that about half of the adults infected with COVID-19 during its outbreak in the June 2021 time period were fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated individuals had received the Pfizer shots,” Attkisson noted.

In early September, an analysis of data in Israel showed almost 60 percent of those hospitalized for Covid were fully vaccinated. “This is a very clear warning sign for the rest of the world,” said Ran Balicer, CIO at Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest health maintenance organization. “If it can happen here, it can probably happen anywhere.”

Attkisson added: “With evidence of seriously waning immunity at the five- to six-month mark, and thousands of fully vaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or dying from the virus, CDC is now recommending a third ‘booster’ shot in some patients.”

Blood Clots and Disorders account for more than 32,000 reports to the VAERS system.

In late June, the first case of a blood clot disorder called “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia” after an RNA double-dose vaccine was reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The case was that of a 65-year-old man who developed symptoms ten days after his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

According to the CDC, “Recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event — blood clots with low platelets — which has caused deaths.”

Many countries have restricted vaccines in people under age 65, 60 or 50 due to reports of blood clots in young people. Some countries have halted the Astra Zeneca or Johnson & Johnson shots due to blood clot concerns.

Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Endocarditis accounted for 2,810 reports. The CDC has said it is investigating reports of the heart disorders myocarditis and pericarditis after the Covid-19 vaccine to see if there is a relationship.

The Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was found to triple the risk of myocarditis, according to a real-world case-control study from Israel, which found “vaccination had a strong association with an increased risk of myocarditis.”

The FDA added a warning to Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines about risk of heart inflammation.

As of June, the CDC said more than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation (myocarditis or pericarditis) in young people had been reported after Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccination. More than half were after the second dose. Most of the injuries are in males under age 30.

However, Attkisson noted, “in August, a new, independent study of medical records found the incidences of myocarditis and pericarditis are more than five times more common than CDC reported.”

Report an adverse event after vaccination online here.

