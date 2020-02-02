‘Modern day slavery’: President creates new post to combat trafficking

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2020

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order aimed at stopping human trafficking and online child exploitation.

Trump said his administration is “100 percent committed to eradicating human trafficking from the earth,” and called the practice a form of “modern-day slavery.”

Trump’s order establishes a position in the White House Domestic Policy Office “solely devoted” to work on combating human trafficking, said White House Domestic Policy Council Director Joe Grogan.

“This is an all-of-government approach with a number of agencies involved,” Grogan said. “Having someone established here in the White House who can coordinate on all these activities is going to really give us a leg up in combating human trafficking.”

Grogan recognized the work of senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump on the issue.

“The president has been focused on this since he came into office and I would note that Ivanka Trump has been a true leader on this and a great partner to work on these issues,” Grogan said. “Her focus has really elevated this nationally and within the White House.”

Last month, Ivanka Trump toured housing for trafficking victims in Atlanta.

“She has taken this under her wing,” the president said.

Trump’s order also expands prevention education programs, promotes housing opportunities for survivors and prioritizes the removal of child exploitation material from the Internet.

The State Department will also be tasked with creating a website to serve as a clearinghouse for resources and information on government-wide efforts to combat human trafficking.

