Mike Lindell’s free tutorial on how to handle a hostile deposition

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2023

Video from Mike Lindell’s deposition for a defamation suit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer is making the rounds on social media. It shows the MyPillow CEO slamming Coomer’s attorney as an “ambulance chaser” who took on a lawsuit which is a “disgrace to our country.”

“You’re just a lawyer, you’re an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don’t start with me. I got all day,” Lindell says in the March 8 deposition. “I’ll take as much time as you want, so let’s go. You’re not my boss, you’re just a lawyer, frivolous lawyer.”

Coomer filed the defamation suit against Lindell in May 2022.

Related: Who is Eric Coomer, Part II: Bizarre arrest video of Dominion Voting exec in Colorado, March 1, 2022

Coomer claims Lindell and his company are “the most prolific vectors of baseless conspiracy theories claiming election fraud in the 2020 election,” the lawsuit states.

Part 1:

Mike Lindell: This “Defamation Suit” Is A Disgrace To Our Country. To Watch The Full Video, Click Here. https://t.co/5LoPDw6fKX pic.twitter.com/ykAwkOqepc — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) September 11, 2023

Part 2 (parental advisory on his now famous ‘lumpy pillow’ response):

Mike Lindell calling a guy an “Asshole” for saying his pillows are “lumpy” is the humor I needed today. They’re not “lumpy” they’re filled with memory foam nuggets which makes them comfortable in ways you couldn’t imagine. Use discount code “Mindy” to find out for yourself. You… pic.twitter.com/yFBXS2c24P — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 11, 2023

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish