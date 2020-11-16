Michigan Republicans call for impeachment of Gov. Whitmer

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2020

Several state representatives in Michigan are proposing articles of impeachment against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after her latest coronavirus lockdown orders.

“Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG,” state Rep. Matt Maddock tweeted on Sunday.

Whitmer on Sunday ordered a “three-week pause” to in-person learning for high schools and shut down amateur organized sports, including the current high school playoff seasons.

The governor’s order also bans indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Whitmer also ordered the closing of theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling centers, ice skating rinks, indoor water parks, bingo halls, casinos, and arcades. Group fitness classes have been suspended.

The state supreme court in October said the governor’s orders issued under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act “are of no continuing legal effect.” But Whitmer continues to issue orders through the state health department.

Maddock said he is joining with Republican Reps. Daire Rendon, Beau LaFave, Ryan Berman, and Shane Hernandezon in the effort to impeach Whitmer. He said incoming Republican legislators Ken Borton and Steve Carra are supportive, as well.

State Sens. Dan Lauwers and Lana Theis also back Whitmer’s impeachment, Maddock said.

Michigan’s constitution says that the governor can be impeached by a majority of lawmakers in the House, which state Republicans currently control. To remove Whitmer from office, two-thirds of the state’s senators must support impeachment. With 38 total senators, this means at least 25 would have to vote to remove the Democrat governor. Currently, the Michigan Senate has 22 Republicans and 16 Democrats.

