Michigan attorney general deploys police to investigate citizens who reported election fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2021

Michigan Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel is apparently going after any state resident who reported that fraud occurred in the 2020 election.

And Nessel is deploying Michigan State Police to help her carry out what critics say is a partisan political attack.

Nessel began the crusade after a Republican-controlled state Senate panel last month issued a report saying it “found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” The Epoch Times reported on July 9.

Attorney Matthew DePerno and his client, William Bailey, have raised money for a case brought against Antrim County that alleged Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the county “were shown to miscount votes” cast for Trump, counting them for Biden. The case was dismissed in mid-May.

DePerno told The Epoch Times in an email on Friday: “Dana Nessel is a lawless Marxist. She is trying to stop our investigation into election fraud. She is also opposing counsel in the case Bailey v Antrim County and Jocelyn Benson. She is now using the power of the police state to actively investigate opposing counsel. This is unethical, unconstitutional, and criminal (see MCL 750.505). Dana Nessel must resign immediately for her unethical conduct.”

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on the Michigan news:

“Very interesting, funny, yet sad, that every time I read or hear a story in the Lamestream Media about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, it always is preceded by the fact that, ‘while no evidence of voter fraud is available,’ or statements to that effect, this could not be more incorrect or ‘fake.’

“Massive evidence has been accumulated which shows voter fraud at a level that is virtually beyond comprehension. The Radical left writers say this nonsense over and over again, and so does the Fake News Media. What is true, is that as evidence comes out, they don’t write about it or bring it forward in any way, shape, or form. Nevertheless, and fortunately, it gets out through the Internet and other methods, and the feeling of a Fake Election is stronger now than ever before.

“Check out the recent story of 35,000 votes in the great State of Georgia, and watch what is happening in Arizona, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and other States. The only reason Detroit, Michigan, is not yet under investigation is because the Republicans in the State Senate are a bunch of weak RINOs that are afraid to act. Detroit is one of the most corrupt places on Earth, and the information is coming out, and fast. In any event, Mainstream Media should stop saying that, ‘while all the allegations are false,’ when they know the exact opposite is true. People and facts are coming out at a level which can only be called ‘fast and furious.’ ”

State senators said their review backed the position of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also a Democrat, and Antrim County officials, which is that false reporting in Antrim County was due to human error and was ultimately rectified.

The committee recommended that Nessel “consider investigating those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.”

Benson said her office looked forward to partnering with Nessel “on this critical investigation into the real fraud that took place in 2020: efforts to deceive Michigan citizens about their vote with misleading, false statements about the accuracy & integrity of our elections.”

