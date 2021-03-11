Mexico’s president calls Biden the ‘migrant president’

BREAKING . . .

Mexican officials in internal assessments have expressed worry that the Biden’s administration’s immigration stance . . . is incentivizing gang activity and human smuggling.

The authorities said organized crime is recruiting personnel and expanding its reach in response to U.S. policy changes that encourage the flow of migrants through the southern border, according to Reuters, which obtained reviews and intelligence from the Mexican government. An official, who was not identified by name, further added that gangs have begun to diversify “from the day Biden took office,” and they’re now reaching “unprecedented” levels of sophistication.

“Migrants have become a commodity,” the person said. “But if a packet of drugs is lost in the sea, it’s gone. If migrants are lost, it’s human beings we’re talking about.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on March 1, referred to Biden as the “migrant president.”

