Merry Christmas! Levin and Graham answer Pelosi’s unilateral ‘nonsense’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding articles of impeachment from the Senate because once she submits them, she and her cohorts know the game is over for Democrats and their ultimate partisan challenge to the winner of the 2016 presidential election, analysts say.

In a post on his Facebook page, radio and television host Mark Levin noted that Pelosi “was apparently advised by leftwing Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe to delay sending the impeachment to the Senate. So she’s unilaterally sitting on the impeachment. This is another brazen unconstitutional act.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “should immediately put an end to this and declare the impeachment null and void as the speaker has failed to complete the impeachment process by timely sending it to the Senate for adjudication,” Levin wrote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, had a Christmas message for Pelosi, tweeting: “Stop playing games with the Constitution. In our system, you can’t be the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader at the same time. The Senate will decide how we dispose of this sham created by the House. If this continues into 2020, the Senate needs to strike back, standing up for our rights and ending this debacle.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted that “It’s bad enough the impeachment game the Democrats have been playing for roughly three years has turned the concepts of law and order and due process on their heads. Now, at what’s supposed to be the end game of impeachment for the left — the handover of articles for the adults in the Senate to deal with, i.e., scorn and dismiss — the Democrats want to extend play?”

Levin pointed out that the Senate “has the sole power under the Constitution to adjudicate an impeachment. Therefore, Pelosi is attempting to obstruct the Senate’s power to act on its constitutional authority. McConnell has no less authority to unilaterally make such a decision [to declare impeachment null and void] than Pelosi does to withhold the administrative notification of an impeachment to the Senate either indefinitely or with conditions.”

Pelosi’s “not a god. She’s not even a good politician,” Chumley wrote.

“Her effort,” Levin wrote, “to cripple the presidency and blackmail the Senate must be defeated.”

It will, Chumley wrote, adding that’s Pelosi is “throwing in with the last-ditch effort of keeping the articles within her control: It’s her last wedge. Her dying gasp at impeachment. And she knows it.”

The Republicans Chumley wrote, “are just about to grab hold of all the cards — and for Democrats, it’s a terrifying moment. It’s when they lose all.

“It’s when they have to look to law and order and due process for redress — the election, the voters. And they know: On that, they can’t win. Democrats’ only hope for power is by deception and divisiveness. When they’re forced to play by the rules, they always come up empty.”

Democrats have also indicated that they could bring more articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, this time relating to their quest for testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn and secret grand jury material from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, reacted by saying, “You’ve got to be kidding.”

He added: “It’s gone from the Kangaroo Court Impeachment… …to the Keystone Cops Impeachment(s).. Will Pelosi send the Articles from the last Impeachment before drafting the next ones?!”

Graham added: “Democrats are treating impeachment as an open bar tab. Time to cut them off, take their car keys away (put GOP in control of the House), and end this insanity.”

