Memo to CNN: Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante is also an illegal immigrant

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2023

Newsreaders nationwide have been captivated by the story of Danelo Cavalcante who escaped the Chester County Prison 12 days ago, just days after being sentenced to life without parole for the murder of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao.

Cavalcade stabbed Brandao 38 times in front of her children. How did he escape?

“He left by ‘crab walking’ between two walls, scaling a fence and traversing across razor wire,” CNN reported on Monday as the murderer remained at large.

There is an inconvenient truth about Cavalcade. He is also an illegal immigrant, something CNN did not bother to mention in its reporting.

“He is an illegal immigrant from Brazil who wasn’t deported despite murdering his girlfriend here in 2021,” conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted. “Now he is at large in the southeast PA area, a threat to Pennsylvania families.”

Authorities believe Cavalcante is still in Chester County.

“We don’t have a defined search area at this point,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a news conference Monday afternoon, nearly two days after authorities say Cavalcante stole a van, changed his appearance and was sighted more than 20 miles away before ditching the vehicle in East Nantmeal Township.

There have been no new sightings of Cavalcante since Saturday evening, Bivens said, but residents of East Nantmeal Township can expect to see a significant increase in the presence of law enforcement.

The prison Cavalcante escaped from is 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

Bivens warned anyone who was considering assisting illegal alien to instead help law enforcement facilitate his capture.

“He needs additional help. He needs resources for the long run, and he is seeking those,” Bivens said.

Cavalcante’s sister – who Bivens said had overstayed her visa – has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“She chose not to assist and because of being in an overstay status, she has been entered into a deportation proceeding and is being detained at this time,” Bivens said. “She has failed to cooperate, and so there was no value in law enforcement keeping her here at this point.”

Bivens said state police are authorized to use deadly force if Cavalcante isn’t actively surrendering, adding the reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s capture had been raised to $25,000.

In a Sept. 7 op-ed for the Reading Eagle, state Rep. Mark Gillen noted:

“The simple truth is this — he never should have been here. The horrific failure on the part of the federal government to secure our borders, ports and other points of entry ended in the murder of Deborah Brandao and the ensuing terror inflicted on all of us.

“The federal government has a responsibility to enforce the rule of law and work to guarantee our public safety. Period. Our current failed immigration policy is not only dramatically placing the public at risk, but it is substantially draining resources that could be deployed to help those with legitimate needs.

“Government’s number one job is to protect its citizens and make sure our citizens are secure in their persons and effects. Citizens of Pennsylvania are being violated by the very federal government that is obligated to protect their safety. The failure of Washington on the immigration issue is now a front page story in the small towns of Pennsylvania.

“Since our current border policy shows a wanton disregard for public safety, it has left the public wondering who will be the next victim of an individual who has unlawfully gained passage into our country and has demonstrated pure evil and a willingness to kill.

“I don’t think it is a stretch to say Deborah Brandao would still be alive today if Cavalcante never entered this country illegally. She would be here, and her children would have their mother.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish