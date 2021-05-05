Melinda Gates has a change of heart, and DNA, after getting miracle vaccine

S A T I R E

In a shocking turn of events, Melinda Gates has changed her mind about divorcing Bill Gates only minutes after receiving the COVID vaccine.

“I have changed my mind and do not want a divorce from this amazing and handsome man,” said Melinda with a glazed look in her eye. “Bill is perfect in every way. I cannot live without him. Also, Windows is the best operating system and Internet Explorer is the best way to surf the world wide web.”

According to sources, her divorce lawyer quickly jumped in to change her mind, reminding her that Bill was a major nerd in high school . . . . “I do not care,” she said. “I live only to serve my wonderful husband, Bill.” She then changed into a 50’s housewife dress and began cooking him breakfast.

More