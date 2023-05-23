Meet the ‘white supremacist’ who rammed U-Haul into White House barrier — Sai Varshith Kandula

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 23, 2023

On May 13, Joe Biden said “white supremacy” is the “most dangerous terror threat” facing the United States.

On Monday night, a man driving a U-Haul truck attempted to ram through a White House barrier. Authorities “found” a Nazi flag in the truck and Big Media quickly saturated the airwaves and Internet with stories of another white supremacist attack in the nation’s capital.

In a scene reminiscent of the alleged classified files found at Mar-a-Lago, authorities conveniently laid out the Nazi flag so that regime media could make it a major focus of their coverage, which they obediently did.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the driver of the truck was a Missouri resident named — Sai Varshith Kandula.

U.S. Park Police say Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

No one was injured in the crash.

“We deserve better false flags. It’s as if the FBI isn’t even trying anymore. That’s the consensus from most conservatives, who are calling ‘BS’ on the latest ‘Nazi’ stunt that unfolded in D.C., and are calling it just another poorly-orchestrated FBI psyop,” Revolver News noted.

“There are countless legit reasons why conservatives don’t buy this incident, starting with the disgraced FBI’s involvement in orchestrating the Russia Hoax, suspicions surrounding FBI’s involvement in January 6th, and the FBI’s proven involvement in the sketchy ‘Whitmer kidnapping’ plot, just to name a few,” Revolver added. “In addition, Joe Biden, who was best buddies with a KKK Grand Dragon named Robert Byrd, just delivered yet another divisive speech, where he declared ‘white supremacy’ was the most dangerous threat facing the United States.”

Many netizens are not buying it:

Let me get this straight… so you are telling me a guy with a Nazi flag in an empty Uhaul Truck randomly plowed into a White House barricade at low speeds, then gave up immediately and got arrested, and the FBI laid out the flag in front of the truck for the perfect photo op? pic.twitter.com/zm9MS4lAyz — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 23, 2023

Why are these “Nazis” never white? https://t.co/ZwXHlF8fXb — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 23, 2023

I was waking up and thinking we are due for a Good False Flag to distract everyone. And we get this. Someone crashed a Uhaul into the White House Barricades last night with nothing but a Nazi Flag?!? I really Miss when the Feds Tried harder on these. pic.twitter.com/DfC8ndgl4A — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 23, 2023

