Media mum India’s Ivermectin success story; El Salvador offers it free to citizens

September 19, 2021

Big Media is continuing its blackout on how India has put Ivermectin to use in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 to great success.

Meanwhile, the government of El Salvador is now including Ivermectin in its packets of treatments for Covid that are being given freely to citizens.

On Aug. 15, the Ivermectin-using state of Delhi in India recorded only 53 new cases and zero deaths.

Kerala, which is not using Ivermectin, accounted for 18,582 of India’s 32,937 new cases and 102 of India’s 417 new deaths as reported on Aug. 15. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh, with almost eight times as many inhabitants as Kerala, had only 30 new cases and one death.

“The New York Times reported India’s colossal drop in Covid cases was unexplainable, while the BBC declared that Kerala’s rise was also a mystery,” Dr. Justus R. Hope noted in an analysis for The Desert Review. “While new cases of COVID in Uttar Pradesh are rare as million-dollar lottery tickets, in Kerala, a tiny state located in southern India, new daily cases are the same as the United States, nearly one case per thousand. Yet, as we have seen in this series, there has been a curious media blackout on India’s overall success against Covid.”

Uttar Pradesh was the first state in India to introduce large-scale prophylactic and therapeutic use of Ivermectin.

“In May-June 2020, a team at Agra led by Dr. Anshul Pareek, administered Ivermectin to all RRT team members in the district on an experimental basis. It was observed that NONE OF THEM developed COVID-19 despite being in daily contact with patients who had tested positive for the virus,” Uttar Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Vikssendu Agrawal said.

Dr. Hope noted that Uttar Pradesh “has a policy of treating ALL the contacts of an infected patient prophylactically with Ivermectin. In other words, in Uttar Pradesh, everyone in the house gets Ivermectin treatment even if only one is infected. Ivermectin is known to reduce mortality in infected and dramatically lowers the viral load, thereby helping reduce the spread of the virus to others.”

Kerala ranks in the top five most vaccinated of India’s 29 states.

“Viral loads of the vaccinated are just as high as those of the unvaccinated as the CDC has admitted,” Dr. Hope noted. “If a vaccinated person spreads the virus while someone on Ivermectin does not, that would explain Kerala’s epic failure. The lesson? Ivermectin can make up for the low use of vaccination. However, vaccination cannot make up for the low use of Ivermectin.”

In El Salvador, the government is including Ivermectin for free to citizens as a Covid treatment along with ivermectin vitamin C, D, zinc & aspirin for blood-clots.

