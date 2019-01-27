Meadows: If Obama could send money to Iran, Trump can find money for wall

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2019

Given that then-President Barack Obama was in 2016 able to ship a planeload of cash to the Iranian regime, it shouldn’t be difficult for President Donald Trump to “legally” find the funds for a border wall, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said.

“Listen, if President Obama can send $1.8 billion to the Iranians – I can tell you I didn’t appropriate that – certainly finding a few billion dollars for border security on our southern border is something that this president can do legally and without a challenge,” Meadows, North Carolina Republican, told Fox News.

Trump announced on Jan. 25 that a deal to temporarily end the partial government shutdown had been reached. The agreement included no money for a wall along the southern border.

Republicans and Democrats have until Feb. 15 to negotiate a broader immigration deal, in which the president wants to include wall funding.

Trump said that if a deal cannot be reached, he would declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress and build the wall.

Meadows said that “You can’t look at this situation and believe that it will be easy. Obviously, the shutdown of the last 35 days would indicate that, but I do believe that high-ranking Democrats, not just those swing state, new freshman, but high-ranking Democrats, are willing to look at strategic fencing and border barriers as part of it.”

Trump tweeted on Jan. 26: “21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall!”

