McEnany charges media, Democrat Party ‘are welcoming fraud’

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

Trump’s campaign held a press conference on Monday night to make sure their message came through: the election is not over because the results are in dispute.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany asked, “what are Pennsylvania Democrats hiding? Why can’t poll watchers simply observe the count?” … McEnany lit into the the media saying, “our position is clear. We want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count. We want maximum sunlight. We want maximum transparency. We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote to be discarded. Unlike our opponents, we have nothing to hide.” …

“You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming, illegal voting.”

More

See All Breaking News