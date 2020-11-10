‘Massive and coordinated effort’: When Sidney Powell speaks, people listen

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau

“There has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America, to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump, and to manufacture votes for Joe Biden.”

That was the message on Sunday from Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor and a key member of President Trump’s legal team, in an interview with Marie Bartiromo of Fox News. Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas and other attorneys, scholars and observers endorsed Powell’s assessment without reservation.

There is significant evidence in support of this, Powell said, and eventually we believe that accurate results of the election will become apparent and that president Trump will continue in that office, winner of his reelection bid on Nov. 3. “Trump is and remains the President and is in charge of the country.”

“We’ve identified at least 450,000 ballots in the key states that miraculously only have a mark for Joe Biden on them and for no other candidate” said Powell. These ballots clearly call into question the legitimacy of the process and the courts are being asked to declare the ballots as fraudulent. Main street Media anchors who take their orders from the DNC continue to characterize this and other evidence as “baseless.”

The 450,000 paper ballots contain a mark for only one candidate — Joe Biden. That is beyond being an accident on the part of a forgetful or rushed voter when it happens 450,000 times. The courts are being asked to throw out the ballots. Very likely, the case may well wind up in the Supreme Court.

Powell said the ballots with a single mark for Joe Biden and no other candidate include the following: Georgia, 80,000 to 90,000; Pennsylvania, 98,000; Arizona, 42,000; Michigan, 69,000 to 115,0000; and Wisconsin, 62,000. The court will be asked to recognize the absurdity of these ballots voted in this way. She added that she believed that senatorial candidates Doug Collins of Georgia and John Jennings of Michigan also were defeated as a result of the ballot manipulating concocted to help Joe Biden.

Numbers are always changing and hundreds of thousands of votes have not yet been tabulated, but one recent report showed Biden leads — Pennsylvania, 45,724; Georgia, 10,353; Arizona, 16,985; Michigan, 146,123; and Wisconsin, 20,540. When the counts are concluded, and there are recounts, court pronouncements will be coming.

On top of this, said Powell, our experts have identified computer fraud and the Trump team wants an examination of the machines. The Trump haters also used an algorithm to calculate the votes they would need to flip, and they used computers to flip those votes from Trump to Biden, and from other Republican candidates to their competitors also, Powell asserted.

There is also significant evidence of ballots being cast in the names of dead persons, Powell said. In some cases, it’s alleged, dead persons were registered on election day and then allowed to cast a vote.

“They had this all planned,” Powell said. “They had the algorithms. They had the paper ballots waiting to be inserted if and when needed. And notably, President Trump’s vote in the blue states went up enormously. That’s when they had to stop the vote count. They had to go in and replace votes for Biden and take away Trump votes.”

Lawsuits have been filed and will be filed and this outrageous fraud will become apparent to everyone, President Trump’s lawyers have said. The integrity of America’s elections is at stake. Trump personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor. has said that lawsuits have been filed containing allegations of election cheating and manipulation in 10 states.

Sen. Cruz, a constitutional expert and former solicitor general for Texas, has said that “big news rooms in New York do not get to decide who won the election — that is up to the voters.” Without doubt, he said, certain issues are headed for rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

But the ballot fabrications and use of algorithms to flip votes from Trump to Biden is not the only evidence of cheating on behalf of Biden. Lawyers for Trump have obtained affidavits from postal workers asserting that they received orders to “backdate” ballots to allow counting designed to help Biden. In some cases, laws enacted by state legislatures were ignored, allowing for late voting as a means of assisting Biden’s candidacy.

Seventy-one million Americans who voted for President Trump’s reelection will find that their votes were not in vain. As the old saying goes, it isn’t over until its over and the final melody will be played by the nation’s highest courts, and not be staged by the disingenuous voice of the media, which has abandoned all honesty and journalistic integrity, and has become an arm of the Democratic party.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.