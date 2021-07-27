Maryland voter group calls for full forensic audit due to ‘serious anomalies’ in 4 counties

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2021

A Maryland voters group is calling for a full forensic audit of the 2020 election for four counties after reporting it found anomalies in its analysis of election data.

The Maryland Voter Integrity Group noted in a July 27 press release that “a recent analysis into voter registration records and voting trends over the past decade shows remarkable anomalies in the most recent Presidential Election.”

The group pointed to unexplained trends in voting in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, and Harford counties.

The group said that data provided by the Maryland Secretary of State office “shows a number of trends from the past three Presidential elections, taking place in 2012, 2016, and 2020.”

• In all four Counties in the 2012 and 2016 elections, the Democrat vote increase remained marginal, ranging between 1 percent to 2 percent overall.

• In 2020, however, the same metrics show the Democrat vote increase spiked to between 34 and 37 percent in all four of counties.

“This appears to have taken place without any measurable population growth, registration expansion, or vote increase for either party,” the Maryland Voter Integrity Group noted.

“These staggering findings highlight the need for a full forensic audit of the 2020 election within these four Maryland counties, and at the state level,” the group added.

Robyn Sachs, chair of the Maryland Voter Integrity Group, stated: “The unexplainable spikes in these four Maryland counties is a call to action to chase down any inaccuracies and potential fraud that are eroding Americans’ confidence in our electoral systems. The data we are seeing signals that now is the time to act to preserve the American birthright of free, fair, and transparent elections for all.”

