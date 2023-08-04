Mark Levin: Supreme Court should ‘at least temporarily halt the abomination of this legal warfare’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2023

As the indictments against Donald Trump pile up, radio host and former Department of Justice chief of staff Mark Levin has ramped up his criticism of Attorney General Merrick Garland, special prosecutor Jack Smith, and Joe Biden, accusing them of forming a tag team aimed at keeping Trump out of the 2024 race or forbidding him from serving as president due to 14th Amendment restrictions.

“The Biden administration has created a legal morass never seen or experienced in American history, as applies to a presidential election,” Levin tweeted on Thursday. “The attorney general, appointed by the Democrat president, is authorizing indictment after indictment of his president’s possible if not likely political opponent in the middle of a presidential election cycle. He is doing so through his appointment of a special counsel, whose appointment was a misapplication of the special counsel regulation, and whose charges must be approved by the attorney general.”

The Biden DOJ’s actions, Levin wrote, “are intended to cripple the ability of Donald Trump to effectively run for president, regardless of what polls show today. … Moreover, as further evidence that these indictments are being used as political weapons are the timing of the charges — specifically, all of these charges by the separate grand juries, all controlled by the special counsel, should have been filed AFTER the election, as there was no possibility the statute of limitations would run on any of them. Further, the special counsel repeatedly insists that the charges must be quickly adjudicated, meaning before the people vote, for the purpose of having maximum influence on the election.”

Levin also pointed out that Trump’s campaign is paying millions in legal fees and the former president is forced to “take significant time from campaigning to address the dozens of charges dropped on him by the Biden administration,” which was also part of the tag team’s plan.

“The fact is that this kind of legal warfare against a presidential and possible if not likely opponent to the present president, is not only unprecedented in the history of our republic it will destroy our electoral system for all time,” Levin wrote. “It is not something that should left to various district courts or local courts to sort out in the course of regular judicial proceedings.”

Therefore, Levin continued, “I want to publicly encourage the Trump legal team to seek an emergency hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, not to resolve legal disputes, but to at least temporarily halt the abomination of this legal warfare that is unfolding in front of us.”

Trump’s legal team may be preparing to do just that.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump wrote: “It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede.”

