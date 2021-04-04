Major League Baseball expands deal with CCP-linked firm, boycotts Georgia next day

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2021

In case you’re keeping score at home.

Number of people murdered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since the communist revolution of 1949: About 100 million.

Number of Muslims currently being held in concentration camps in China: More than 1 million.

Number of people murdered by Georgia’s voter integrity bill: Zero.

Number of people prevented from legally voting by Georgia’s voter integrity bill: Zero.

In the insanity that has engulfed the year 2021, Georgia’s law and anything that in any way is linked to Donald J. Trump is seen by the woke mob as worse than the heinous human rights abuses being carried out by China.

How else to explain why, one day prior to moving its All-Star game out of Georgia because of its objections to the voter integrity law, Major League Baseball expanded its contract with a Chinese telecommunications firm which has significant ties to the brutal Communist Party?

Chinese state media reported on April 1 that MLB will continue to be aired on the streaming platform operated by Chinese tech giant Tencent. Not only does Tencent work closely with the CCP to develop “patriotic” video games, but about a quarter of its employees are reportedly members of the CCP.

On April 2, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced the All-Star game would be moved out of Atlanta in response to a set of election reforms signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp last month. Manfred said in a statement that the move would “demonstrate our values as a sport.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio pointed out the timing of the MLB’s China deal and Georgia boycott, writing on Twitter that the league has caved to pressure, moving the its draft and All-Star game “the same week they announce a deal with a company backed by the genocidal Communist Party of China.”

“Why are we still listening to these woke corporate hypocrites on taxes, regulations & anti-trust?” Rubio wrote.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan on April 2 instructed his staff to draft a bill that would remove Major League Baseball’s anti-trust exemption in response to the Georgia boycott.

“An overwhelming bipartisan majority of Americans support requiring an ID to vote, and any organization that abuses its power to oppose secure elections deserves increased scrutiny under the law,” Duncan wrote on Twitter.

