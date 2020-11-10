Logan Act violation? Biden ‘already having phone calls’ with foreign leaders

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2020

Joe Biden “is already having phone calls” with foreign leaders, an Obama era official told MSNBC on Monday.

If true, some believe that to be a breach of the Logan Act, the same law that Gen. Michael Flynn was prosecuted under. In fact, former FBI agent Peter Strzok said it was Biden himself who suggested using the Logan Act against Flynn.

The Logan Act criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments.

“The center of political gravity in this country and the world is shifting to Joe Biden. Foreign leaders are already having phone calls with Joe Biden, talking about the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th,” Ben Rhodes told MSNBC on Monday.

This is the exact same scenario that Obama administration officials accused Flynn of being in prior to Trump’s inauguration. Flynn was accused of breaching the Logan Act by communicating with foreign officials, including then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn was forced to resign after his conversation was exposed by the FBI, which was monitoring Trump campaign officials’ communications at the behest of the Obama administration.

“If indeed Biden is speaking off the record with foreign leaders, it adds to the charges stemming from the Hunter Biden laptop case, which allegedly proves that Joe Biden was involved in dodgy foreign business deals with Chinese and Russian government agents,” Zero Hedge noted.

Biden has a history of dodgy behavior when it comes to foreign affairs.

After the 2016 presidential election, a leaked phone called revealed that then-Vice President Biden had called Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and badmouthed the incoming administration, saying, “The truth of the matter is that the incoming administration doesn’t know a great deal about [Ukraine]” and that they were unprepared for the transition.

“This in itself is inappropriate, but it was meant to set the stage for Biden’s next statement and future plans,” Alex Plitsas wrote for The Federalist in September.

Biden told Poroshenko, “I don’t plan on going away. As a private citizen, I plan on staying deeply engaged in the endeavor that you have begun and we have begun.”

Plitsas noted that “in a matter of moments, Biden undermined the incoming administration, branded them as not knowing anything about Ukraine, and attempted to set up a foreign policy backchannel for himself after he left office as a private citizen, which could violate the Logan Act.”

At the time of Biden’s call with Poroshenko, the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies were conducting a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” of which Ukraine was a part.

“Since it was leaked by a Ukrainian member of Parliament, the phone call was obviously recorded by the Ukrainians, and almost certainly by Russian intelligence services. Biden would have been aware of this from his time on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice president,” Plitsas noted.

“So Biden, the sitting vice president of the United States, told a foreign leader whose country was part of a highly classified FBI counterintelligence investigation that there were things he couldn’t share about his country with the incoming administration and that they weren’t cleared. We now know from subsequent investigations that the Trump administration did not in fact collude with Russia, but at the time, Biden didn’t and he was privy to the fact that the FBI had opened the investigation,” Plitsas wrote.

“If Russian intelligence had actually penetrated the incoming Trump administration, Biden’s comments would have almost certainly tipped them off that something was amiss, placing our national security in grave danger.”

