Lock him up: Hunter Biden’s baby mama plays hardball, backed by laptop evidence

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2023

Hunter Biden’s baby mama, Lunden Roberts, has asked an Arkansas judge to jail Hunter Biden until he hands over his financial records in her ongoing child support lawsuit, a report said.

In a Friday court filing, lawyers for Roberts said the recovering drug addict Hunter Biden should be locked up at the Cleburne County Detention Center and stay there until he complies with a court order to hand over the records, the Daily Mail online reported on Friday.

Also filed on Friday was correspondence suggesting that Hunter Biden’s legal team are trying to block Roberts from retaining Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump administration staffer, as an expert witness. Ziegler founded the Marco Polo conservative think tank, which has posted the contents of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” online.

“The bombshell comes six months after Hunter tried to lower the monthly amount he pays Roberts, 32, the mother of four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts – the little girl he barely acknowledges is his,” the Daily Mail’s report said.

Navy Joan is the fourth of Hunter Biden’s five children but neither he, nor his parents Joe and Jill Biden, have ever met the child or publicly acknowledged her existence.

In the new court filing, Roberts’s attorney, Clinton Lancaster, accuses Hunter Biden of “flaunting the dignity and authority of the court” by failing to adhere to the discovery rules and deadlines which were reasserted at a Feb. 22 hearing.

“In those two months, the defendant has provided no additional discovery – not so much as one single item or word – and has failed to supplement his answers at the court’s directive,” Lancaster wrote. “There is no valid excuse or justification for the defendant’s failure to provide the required disclosures as the court has granted every single protective order the defendant has asked for since the inception of this case … the defendant is playing games with this court.”

Lancaster called on Circuit Judge Holly Meyer to hold Hunter Biden in contempt, saying: “The defendant’s actions are a willful and flagrant violation of this court’s previous order entered on the defendant’s motion. This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery. In the alternative, this court should sanction the defendant as appropriate and just.”

Roberts won a reported $2.5 million settlement from Hunter Biden after taking him to court in 2019 and forcing him to take a DNA test to prove he fathered Navy Joan during their 2017 fling.

Hunter Biden had claimed in arguing for a reduction in child support that he was “unemployed and had no monthly income” despite living in a $12,000-per-month Hollywood rental and driving a Porsche.

When an Independence County judge ordered him to produce financial records he repeatedly failed to do so and instead settled out of court, the two sides announcing a “global, final settlement of all issues.”

In September last year Hunter Biden reopened the case, writing: “Since the entry of the existing child support order there has been a substantial material change in the Movant’s financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”

The Daily Mail noted that Roberts “refused to buckle and raised the stakes by petitioning the court to officially rename her daughter Navy Joan Biden – to ‘benefit from carrying the Biden Family name.’ ”

Hunter Biden is opposing the name change on the grounds that it’s “political warfare” against the Biden clan and the new moniker will rob the child of her “peaceful existence.”

As for Hunter Biden’s legal team trying to keep Ziegler from testifying as an expert witness in the case, Roberts’s lawyer Lancaster said: “The last time I checked, the opposing party does not get to choose the other party’s expert witness. Even if Mr. Ziegler were not an expert, which he is a bona fide expert on Hunter Biden, I would hire him as a staff member of my law firm for his work on this case.”

Hunter Biden and his lawyer friend, Kevin Morris, are suing Zeigler for alleged harassment and invasion of privacy in a separate case related to the infamous abandoned laptop.

Lancaster said: “I don’t know or understand the problem with Mr. Ziegler, other than that Mr. Biden and his California attorney, Kevin Morris, are suing him in Delaware.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are scheduled to meet with U.S. Attorney David Weiss in the next week over four charges against him – three related to tax crimes and a felony charge related to a gun purchase.

