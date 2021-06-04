Lindell video: Cybersecurity experts have validated 20 China-linked election data packets

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2021

Mike Lindell, in a new video posted to his FrankTV platform, said his team of cybersecurity experts were able to validate data packets recorded in real time as they were exchanged between 2020 election voting machines/tabulation machines and IP addresses in communist China.

The data captured in “PCAPs” or “Packet Captures” can’t be changed, he said.

“You can’t go back in time and fake a PCAP,” an anonymous cybersecurity expert said in the video. “You have to essentially capture that packet in real time, so you need to record it. You can’t go backwards and recreate this whole chain of events. It happens and you record it.”

The cyber-expert explained that since the PCAPs are all live captures of the voter fraud happening in real time, it represents the exact evidence necessary to back claims of voter fraud, including manipulation from China and other foreign entities.

Lindell, CEO of My Pillow.Inc, is part of a select group of high profile loyalists of former President Donald Trump who have like Trump been banished from public awareness in the U.S. by the major social and corporate media monopolies since late January of this year.

Other members of that group are former DIA Director Michael Flynn, and two attorney celebrated for overturning high-profile and politically-charged prosecutions — Sidney Powell and Lin Wood.

Lindell said the data was brought to him, a private businessman, but did not say how or why. Nor did he say identify U.S. agencies with access to the same data.

The data proves there were “thousands” of hacks from China and “millions and millions of votes that were flipped in our election by China from Trump to Biden,” Lindell said.

Lindell says on the video: It was “a cyberattack of historic proportions” and “the biggest crime against our country and humanity I can think of ever.”

The video is titled “Absolutely 9-0”, which Lindell said reflects his prediction that when his “evidence” gets before the U.S. Supreme Court, it will result in a unanimous decision “to pull this election down.”

Lindell said he has had the information since Jan. 9 but has put his team through the process of validating and re-validating only 20 of thousands of sets of the data to make absolutely sure it is accurate.

“You know, for two months people have attacked me and told me I didn’t have the evidence and all this stuff. We’ve made these other movies, but I wanted to get on here and explain to everyone this was an attack by China on our country through these Dominion and other machines,” Lindell said.

In the last portion of the 26-minute video, Lindell plays recent clips (weeks and months before the November 2020 election) from prominent Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Ron Wyden, expressing identical concerns to the ones his widely-dismissed documentaries have made about the same voting machine companies in question and how easily hackable they are.

