Lin Wood: People will be ‘going to prison’ in Georgia; ‘every lie will be revealed’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2020

Attorney Lin Wood on Monday served a subpoena on Atlanta’s State Farm Arena seeking video footage filmed on the premises during and after Election Day.

The subpoena seeks all recordings taken between midnight Nov. 3 and midnight Nov. 5. The request specifically calls for recordings taken in and around “Room 604,” all elevators that provide access to the floor where that room is located, and all loading docks in the arena.

Wood cited the subpoena in a Monday tweet mentioning the defendant, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena,” Wood wrote.

“Several people have seen it. Many more will see it soon. Video camera eye does not lie. How do you spell Election Fraud?”

Wood added: “In time, people are going to prison in Georgia. Every lie will be revealed.”

The Epoch Times noted that Wood’s subpoena also demands all documents related to plumbing issues on the premises during the Nov. 3-5 time frame. The request is linked to a pipe that purportedly burst in State Farm Arena on the morning of Election Day. County officials said on the night of Nov. 3 that the plumbing incident caused a two-hour delay to vote counting in a room where absentee ballots were tabulated.

A local attorney who filed a records request about the burst pipe received a brief text message exchange about the incident describing it as “highly exaggerated … a slow leak that caused about an hour-and-a-half delay” and that “we contained it quickly—it did not spread,” according to a record the attorney, Paul Dzikowski, shared with The Epoch Times.

“As it turns out, there never was a burst pipe or water main, which some news outlets reported,” Dzikowski told The Epoch Times.

“The water inside [State Farm Arena] was caused by a leaking toilet, which, as you know, can be remedied by simply hand-turning off the water supply line to the toilet. In any event, the leak was minimal and was resolved in the early morning hours, well prior to the time the elections staff halted the counting.”

President Donald Trump mentioned the State Farm Arena incident in remarks shortly after Election Day: “In Georgia, a pipe burst in a far away location, totally unrelated to the location of what was happening and they stopped counting for four hours.”

In other developments:

Wisconsin

The Amistad Project on Tuesday filed an emergency petition with the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the state’s unofficial results. Biden leads in Wisconsin by 20,000 votes.

“We have identified over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots in Wisconsin, more than enough to call into question the validity of the state’s reported election results,” said Phill Kline, Director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society. “Moreover, these discrepancies were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials’ willful violation of state law.”

The discrepancies discovered in the Amistad Project’s investigation, conducted in the last several weeks, include more than ten thousand Republican ballots that weren’t counted, more than ten thousand Republican voters who had their ballots requested and filled in by another person, and around a hundred thousand illegal ballots that were counted.

The Amistad Project said one of the most impactful violations involved provisions requiring voters to present photo identification when requesting an absentee ballot. The only exceptions to this requirement outlined in law apply to voters who are either “hospitalized” or “indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness, or infirmity.”

The lawsuit contends that local election officials unilaterally interpreted the “indefinitely confined” exemption to apply to persons with coronavirus, and the Wisconsin Election Commission exceeded its statutory authority by issuing “guidance” instructing election clerks not to reject voters who cite the exemption, even if the officials have knowledge that the individuals in question are no longer indefinitely confined.

Statistical analysis indicates that nearly 100,000 persons who exploited this exemption to cast absentee ballots were not actually indefinitely confined on Election Day, meaning they should not have been eligible to vote, The Amistad Project said.

Election officials in various counties and municipalities also failed to enforce residency requirements, filled in missing information on absentee ballots, and willfully violated other explicit provisions of Wisconsin’s election code, the lawsuit alleges.

“The cities and counties where these violations occurred were among the six jurisdictions with reliably left-leaning populations that together received in excess of $6 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a left-leaning organization funded by $350 million donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Receipt of this funding was itself a violation of state law. Jurisdictions that did not receive CTCL monies, on the other hand, generally followed state laws,” the lawsuit said.

In response to a similar pattern of lawlessness and irregularities detailed in litigation filed in Pennsylvania, the Chief Electoral Officer of the Federal Election Commission, Trey Trainor, recently remarked that “the referendum has not been open” and “this election is invalid.”

Michigan

Another whistleblower has come forward to say she witnessed voter fraud in Detroit on Election Day, Gateway Pundit reported.

Articia Bomer, a candidate for Congress with the U.S. Taxpayers Party and a Detroit resident, said she was present at the TCF Center on Nov. 3 and 4 when the votes from Wayne County were tabulated.

Bomer describes a Detroit poll worker who used correction tape to rig the machines to generate errors that could be overridden by staff.

Other activity Bomer said she witnessed included:

• Hearing an announcement of 50 boxes at 4 a.m.

• Witnessing officials tampering with tabulators at the TCF Center.

• Poll workers overriding the actual votes, and changing Trump votes to Biden.

• Poll workers refusing to count Trump votes.

• GOP poll challengers being ejected from observing the vote count.

• GOP poll challengers were observing illegal ballots and their objections were ignored.

“Our goal was to secure the vote.” Bomer said. “Now? I don’t have faith in any election system after having witnessed this fraud happen right before my eyes.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media