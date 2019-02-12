Limbaugh on nation’s dysfunction: ‘With no God, there’s no right or wrong’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2019

During radio host Rush Limbaugh’s Feb. 5 broadcast, a caller voiced concern on how the next generation of Americans “aren’t being taught about God.”

Limbaugh responded: “It’s not just they’re not being taught about God. God is being systematically eliminated. Now, to people who might… Not everybody believes in the same god. There are a lot of religions that believe in ‘a’ god. The left actually does not believe in a god much like you and I would. Their god can be the environment or it can be a concept like Gaia or whatever. But the reason for no God on the left is with no God, there’s no morality, and there’s no right or wrong that anybody else gets to proclaim.”

“And that’s the great source, for me, of societal dysfunction.”

Limbaugh continued: “It may sound silly, but one of the primary fuels for religion is eternal life. ‘There’s more to this than just this. There’s more to all of this than earth,’ and nobody will ever have any proof for it. It’s faith, trust in God, everybody comes up with their own ways plus their religious teachings to try to believe it and have faith in it but then you’re faced with people that believe it’s all bunk and they want to disregard all of it – and they want to laugh at, make fun of, and impugn people who have such beliefs.

“And with it, they take away morality. They take away the concepts of universal right and wrong. You talked about truth. They even obliterate that, and they get to replace it with whatever they want, whatever advances whatever they care about and at the same time ridiculing and laughing at people who don’t believe it. In the process, the entire foundation of culture and society is whittled away.”

The caller noted of America’s Founding Fathers that “all believed in God and the Bible.”

Limbaugh responded: “If you can find the right leftist, he’ll tell you now ‘no,’ that’s a myth. The Founding Fathers ‘were a bunch of atheists and they didn’t believe in God and they didn’t care about God,’ and so this is taught. You know, your version of truth is gonna be countered by somebody else’s version of truth, and then the definition of ‘truth’ becomes something over which people argue, just like facts have become. What’s needed is massive educational exposure to things, where people have much more information and input to be able to make up their own minds. But that’s what the left fears is people making up their own minds. People left to their own devices are not gonna choose what liberalism forces on people.”

